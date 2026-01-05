Heat Decor HD-T1000
|Model
|HD-T1000
|Vendor
|Heat Decor
|Description
|Floor thermostat
|Exposes
|climate (system_mode, running_state, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, current_heating_setpoint), work_mode, child_lock, frost_protection, window_detection, max_air_temperature, max_floor_temperature, deadzone_temperature, window_detection_time, window_detection_temperature, window_detection_recovery_time
|Picture
Exposes
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
running_state,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
current_heating_setpoint.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-9and the maximum value is
9with a step size of
1.
Work mode (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
work_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"work_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule.
Child lock (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true child lock is ON, if
false OFF.
Frost protection (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true frost protection is ON, if
false OFF.
Window detection (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true window detection is ON, if
false OFF.
Max air temperature (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
max_air_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_air_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
35 and the maximum value is
95. The unit of this value is
°C.
Max floor temperature (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
max_floor_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_floor_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
°C.
Deadzone temperature (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
5. The unit of this value is
°C.
Window detection time (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
30. The unit of this value is
min.
Window detection temperature (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
2 and the maximum value is
4. The unit of this value is
°C.
Window detection recovery time (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection_recovery_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection_recovery_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
60. The unit of this value is
min.