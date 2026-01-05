Heat Decor HD-T1000

ModelHD-T1000
VendorHeat Decor
DescriptionFloor thermostat
Exposesclimate (system_mode, running_state, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, current_heating_setpoint), work_mode, child_lock, frost_protection, window_detection, max_air_temperature, max_floor_temperature, deadzone_temperature, window_detection_time, window_detection_temperature, window_detection_recovery_time
PictureHeat Decor HD-T1000

Exposes

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode, running_state, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, current_heating_setpoint.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1.

Work mode (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the work_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"work_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: manual, schedule.

Child lock (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true child lock is ON, if false OFF.

Frost protection (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true frost protection is ON, if false OFF.

Window detection (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true window detection is ON, if false OFF.

Max air temperature (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the max_air_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_air_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 35 and the maximum value is 95. The unit of this value is °C.

Max floor temperature (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the max_floor_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_floor_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is °C.

Deadzone temperature (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 5. The unit of this value is °C.

Window detection time (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 30. The unit of this value is min.

Window detection temperature (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 4. The unit of this value is °C.

Window detection recovery time (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection_recovery_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection_recovery_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 60. The unit of this value is min.