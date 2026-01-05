Heat Decor HD-T1000

Model HD-T1000 Vendor Heat Decor Description Floor thermostat Exposes climate (system_mode, running_state, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, current_heating_setpoint), work_mode, child_lock, frost_protection, window_detection, max_air_temperature, max_floor_temperature, deadzone_temperature, window_detection_time, window_detection_temperature, window_detection_recovery_time Picture

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode , running_state , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , current_heating_setpoint .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. system_mode : Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is one of: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. running_state : The current running state. Possible values are: idle , heat . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: The current running state. Possible values are: , . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -9 and the maximum value is 9 with a step size of 1 .

Value can be found in the published state on the work_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"work_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: manual , schedule .

Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true child lock is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true frost protection is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true window detection is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the max_air_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_air_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 35 and the maximum value is 95 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the max_floor_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_floor_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 60 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the deadzone_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"deadzone_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection_time": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 30 . The unit of this value is min .

Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 4 . The unit of this value is °C .