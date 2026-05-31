Heimgard Technologies HC-BPW4-1

ModelHC-BPW4-1
VendorHeimgard Technologies
DescriptionWireless Switch 4 Chanel
Exposesbattery, action
PictureHeimgard Technologies HC-BPW4-1

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on_1, on_2, off_1, off_2, toggle_1, toggle_2, brightness_move_to_level_1, brightness_move_to_level_2, brightness_move_up_1, brightness_move_up_2, brightness_move_down_1, brightness_move_down_2, brightness_step_up_1, brightness_step_up_2, brightness_step_down_1, brightness_step_down_2, brightness_stop_1, brightness_stop_2, color_temperature_move_stop_1, color_temperature_move_stop_2, color_temperature_move_up_1, color_temperature_move_up_2, color_temperature_move_down_1, color_temperature_move_down_2, color_temperature_step_up_1, color_temperature_step_up_2, color_temperature_step_down_1, color_temperature_step_down_2, enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_1, enhanced_move_to_hue_and_saturation_2, move_to_hue_and_saturation_1, move_to_hue_and_saturation_2, color_hue_step_up_1, color_hue_step_up_2, color_hue_step_down_1, color_hue_step_down_2, color_saturation_step_up_1, color_saturation_step_up_2, color_saturation_step_down_1, color_saturation_step_down_2, color_loop_set_1, color_loop_set_2, color_temperature_move_1, color_temperature_move_2, color_move_1, color_move_2, hue_move_1, hue_move_2, hue_stop_1, hue_stop_2, move_to_saturation_1, move_to_saturation_2, move_to_hue_1, move_to_hue_2, stop_move_step_1, stop_move_step_2.