Model GX03 Vendor GiEX Description Water 2Zone valve Exposes battery, state, mode, cycle_irrigation_num_times, irrigation_start_time, irrigation_end_time, linkquality Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

State. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Last irrigation start time. Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_start_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last irrigation end time. Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_end_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last irrigation duration. Value can be found in the published state on the last_irrigation_duration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Last irrigation water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is L .

Irrigation target, duration in seconds or capacity in litres (depending on mode), set to 0 to leave the valve on indefinitely, for safety reasons the target will be forced to a minimum of 10 seconds in duration mode. Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_target property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"irrigation_target": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200 . The unit of this value is seconds or litres .