Zigbee2MQTT

GiEX GX02

ModelGX02
VendorGiEX
DescriptionWater valve
Exposesbattery, state, mode, cycle_irrigation_num_times, irrigation_start_time, irrigation_end_time, last_irrigation_duration, water_consumed, irrigation_target, cycle_irrigation_interval, linkquality
PictureGiEX GX02

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

State (binary)

State. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Mode (enum)

Irrigation mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: duration, capacity.

Cycle irrigation num times (numeric)

Number of cycle irrigation times, set to 0 for single cycle. Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_irrigation_num_times property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_irrigation_num_times": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100.

Irrigation start time (numeric)

Last irrigation start time. Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_start_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Irrigation end time (numeric)

Last irrigation end time. Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_end_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Last irrigation duration (numeric)

Last irrigation duration. Value can be found in the published state on the last_irrigation_duration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value.

Water consumed (numeric)

Last irrigation water consumption. Value can be found in the published state on the water_consumed property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is L.

Irrigation target (numeric)

Irrigation target, duration in seconds or capacity in litres (depending on mode), set to 0 to leave the valve on indefinitely, for safety reasons the target will be forced to a minimum of 10 seconds in duration mode. Value can be found in the published state on the irrigation_target property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"irrigation_target": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is seconds or litres.

Cycle irrigation interval (numeric)

Cycle irrigation interval. Value can be found in the published state on the cycle_irrigation_interval property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cycle_irrigation_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is sec.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.