Notes

Pairing

  1. Power off the device.
  2. Flip the switches in the off position (contacts I1 and I2 are open).
  3. Set jumpers in position 0000 (▄ ▄ ▄ ▄) = Factory default.
  4. Power on the device.
  5. Push and hold the small pairing button (A2 in manual) for at least 10 seconds. The status LED will flash red and green alternately for 3 seconds, then become red fixed. Device is now factory reset.
  6. Power off the device.
  7. Set jumpers in position 1011 (▀ ▄ ▀ ▀) = Pairing configuration.
  8. Power on the device.
  9. Device is now in pairing mode for 5 minutes. LED light should stay red.
  10. Start Permit Join.
  11. After pairing is complete, the LED will continue to slowly blink green for a few minutes.
  12. Set jumpers in position 0011 (▄ ▄ ▀ ▀) = One-way switch (on/off) configuration.