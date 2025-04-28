Notes

Pairing

  1. Remove the battery. Replace with a fresh battery if the case.
  2. Flip the switches in the off position (contacts I1/C1 and I2/C2 are open).
  3. Set jumpers in position 0000 (▄ ▄ ▄ ▄) = Factory default.
  4. Re-insert the battery.
  5. Push and hold the small pairing button (A2 in manual) for at least 10 seconds. The status LED will flash red and green alternately for 3 seconds, then become red fixed. Device is now factory reset.
  6. Remove the battery.
  7. Set jumpers in position 1011 (▀ ▄ ▀ ▀) = Pairing configuration.
  8. Re-insert the battery.
  9. Device is now in pairing mode for 5 minutes. LED light should stay red.
  10. Start Permit Join.
  11. After pairing is complete, the LED will continue to slowly blink green for a few minutes.
  12. Set jumpers in position 0011 (▄ ▄ ▀ ▀) = One-way switch (on/off) configuration.
  13. Flip switches on and off.