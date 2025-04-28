Notes
Pairing
- Remove the battery. Replace with a fresh battery if the case.
- Flip the switches in the off position (contacts I1/C1 and I2/C2 are open).
- Set jumpers in position 0000 (▄ ▄ ▄ ▄) = Factory default.
- Re-insert the battery.
- Push and hold the small pairing button (A2 in manual) for at least 10 seconds. The status LED will flash red and green alternately for 3 seconds, then become red fixed. Device is now factory reset.
- Remove the battery.
- Set jumpers in position 1011 (▀ ▄ ▀ ▀) = Pairing configuration.
- Re-insert the battery.
- Device is now in pairing mode for 5 minutes. LED light should stay red.
- Start Permit Join.
- After pairing is complete, the LED will continue to slowly blink green for a few minutes.
- Set jumpers in position 0011 (▄ ▄ ▀ ▀) = One-way switch (on/off) configuration.
- Flip switches on and off.