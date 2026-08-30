id3 GTZ06

ModelGTZ06
Vendorid3
DescriptionThermostatic radiator valve
Exposesbattery, child_lock, max_temperature, min_temperature, position, switch (state), window, alarm_switch, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, system_mode, running_state), screen_orientation, display_brightness, mode, switch_deviation_eco, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, boost_heating, boost_time
Pictureid3 GTZ06

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "1970". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Max temperature (numeric)

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 15 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Min temperature (numeric)

Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 15. The unit of this value is °C.

Position (numeric)

Position. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Window detection (switch)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"}, {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Window (binary)

Window status closed or open . Value can be found in the published state on the window property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals CLOSE window is ON, if OPEN OFF.

Alarm switch (binary)

Thermostat in error state. Value can be found in the published state on the alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON alarm switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, system_mode, running_state.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: MANUAL MODE ☝ - In this mode, the device executes manual temperature setting. When the set temperature is lower than the "minimum temperature", the valve is closed (forced closed). AUTO MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature. ON - In this mode, the thermostat stays open OFF - In this mode, the thermostat stays closed. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: auto, manual, off, on. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. Writing (/set) this attribute is not possible. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -30 and the maximum value is 30 with a step size of 0.1.

Screen orientation (enum)

How do you look at the display (up and down supported only). Value can be found in the published state on the screen_orientation property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"screen_orientation": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: up, down.

Display brightness (enum)

How strong the LED diplay is light up (high is default). Value can be found in the published state on the display_brightness property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"display_brightness": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: high, middle, low.

Mode (enum)

Hysteresis - comfort > switches off/on exactly at reached temperature with valve smooth from 0 to 100%, eco > 0.5 degrees above or below, valve either 0 or 100%. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: comfort, eco.

Switch deviation eco (numeric)

Switch deviation (energy-saving mode only). Value can be found in the published state on the switch_deviation_eco property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_deviation_eco": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 5. The unit of this value is °C.

Schedule monday (text)

Schedule for monday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule tuesday (text)

Schedule for tuesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule wednesday (text)

Schedule for wednesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule thursday (text)

Schedule for thursday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule friday (text)

Schedule for friday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule saturday (text)

Schedule for saturday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.

Schedule sunday (text)

Schedule for sunday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.

Boost heating (binary)

Boost Heating: press and hold for 3 seconds, the device will enter the boost heating mode, and the ▷╵◁ will flash. The countdown will be displayed in the APP. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_heating property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON boost heating is ON, if OFF OFF.

Boost time (numeric)

Countdown in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the boost_time property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"boost_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 1000. The unit of this value is min.