id3 GTZ06
|Model
|GTZ06
|Vendor
|id3
|Description
|Thermostatic radiator valve
|Exposes
|battery, lock (state), max_temperature, min_temperature, position, switch (state), window, alarm_switch, climate (local_temperature, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature_calibration, preset, system_mode, running_state), schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, boost_heating, boost_time, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Child lock (lock)
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Max temperature (numeric)
Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
15 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature (numeric)
Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
15. The unit of this value is
°C.
Position (numeric)
Position. Value can be found in the published state on the
position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Window detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Window (binary)
Window status closed or open . Value can be found in the published state on the
window property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
CLOSED window is ON, if
OPEN OFF.
Alarm switch (binary)
Thermostat in error state. Value can be found in the published state on the
alarm_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON alarm switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
local_temperature,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature_calibration,
preset,
system_mode,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: MANUAL MODE ☝ - In this mode, the device executes manual temperature setting. When the set temperature is lower than the "minimum temperature", the valve is closed (forced closed). AUTO MODE ⏱ - In this mode, the device executes a preset week programming temperature time and temperature. ON - In this mode, the thermostat stays open OFF - In this mode, the thermostat stays closed. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
manual,
off,
on. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
auto,
heat,
off. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-30and the maximum value is
30with a step size of
0.1.
Schedule monday (text)
Schedule for monday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule tuesday (text)
Schedule for tuesday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule wednesday (text)
Schedule for wednesday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule thursday (text)
Schedule for thursday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule friday (text)
Schedule for friday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule saturday (text)
Schedule for saturday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE}.
Schedule sunday (text)
Schedule for sunday, format: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the
schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE}.
Boost heating (binary)
Boost Heating: press and hold "+" for 3 seconds, the device will enter the boost heating mode, and the ▷╵◁ will flash. The countdown will be displayed in the APP. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_heating property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_heating": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON boost heating is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Boost time (numeric)
Countdown in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
boost_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"boost_time": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
min.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.