Siterwell GS361A-H04

ModelGS361A-H04
VendorSiterwell
DescriptionRadiator valve with thermostat
Exposeslock (state), switch (state), battery, position, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality
White-labelEssentials 120112, TuYa GTZ02, Revolt NX-4911, Unitec 30946, Tesla Smart TSL-TRV-GS361A, Nedis ZBHTR10WT, TCP Smart TBUWTRV, Brennenstuhl HT CZ 01, Appartme APRM-04-001

Notes

Installing the TRV

  • open battery cover (twist and slide)
  • insert batteries (a orange wrench should appear)
  • close battery cover (slide and twist)
  • press front button until F1₁ is displayed
  • install TRV
  • press front button until F1₂ is displayed (after 10-30 seconds the TRV should be able to pair)
  • to recall same menu on already installed valve - long-press the front button until F1 is shown (ignore lock symbol appear and disappear). Then turn right until F4 appears and confirm by short-pressing the front button

Pairing

  • press front button 3x to enter pairing mode (LED will flash green)

If you get a warning that the model is undefined, which might happen after removing the device. Try removing it from the network again while in pairing mode.

Exposes

Lock

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the child_lock property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "LOCK"} or {"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"}, {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the valve_detection property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_detection": "ON"}, {"valve_detection": "OFF"} or {"valve_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Position (numeric)

TRV valve position in %.. Value can be found in the published state on the position property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: off, auto, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"system_mode": ""}.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"running_state": ""}.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.