Siterwell GS361A-H04

Model GS361A-H04 Vendor Siterwell Description Radiator valve with thermostat Exposes child_lock, switch (state), battery, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state) Picture White-label Essentials 120112, Tuya GTZ02, Revolt NX-4911, Unitec 30946, Tesla Smart TSL-TRV-GS361A, Nedis ZBHTR10WT, TCP Smart TBUWTRV, Appartme APRM-04-001

open battery cover (twist and slide)

insert batteries (a orange wrench should appear)

close battery cover (slide and twist)

press front button until F1₁ is displayed

is displayed install TRV

press front button until F1₂ is displayed (after 10-30 seconds the TRV should be able to pair)

is displayed (after 10-30 seconds the TRV should be able to pair) to recall same menu on already installed valve - long-press the front button until F1 is shown (ignore lock symbol appear and disappear). Then turn right until F4 appears and confirm by short-pressing the front button

press front button 3x to enter pairing mode (LED will flash green)

If you get a warning that the model is undefined, which might happen after removing the device. Try removing it from the network again while in pairing mode.

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": "VALUE"} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the window_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"window_detection": "ON"} , {"window_detection": "OFF"} or {"window_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the valve_detection property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_detection": "ON"} , {"valve_detection": "OFF"} or {"valve_detection": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , system_mode , running_state .