Siterwell GS361A-H04
|Model
|GS361A-H04
|Vendor
|Siterwell
|Description
|Radiator valve with thermostat
|Exposes
|lock (state), switch (state), battery, position, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state), linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Essentials 120112, TuYa GTZ02, Revolt NX-4911, Unitec 30946, Tesla Smart TSL-TRV-GS361A, Nedis ZBHTR10WT, TCP Smart TBUWTRV, Brennenstuhl HT CZ 01, Appartme APRM-04-001
Notes
Installing the TRV
- open battery cover (twist and slide)
- insert batteries (a orange wrench should appear)
- close battery cover (slide and twist)
- press front button until
F1₁is displayed
- install TRV
- press front button until
F1₂is displayed (after 10-30 seconds the TRV should be able to pair)
- to recall same menu on already installed valve - long-press the front button until F1 is shown (ignore lock symbol appear and disappear). Then turn right until F4 appears and confirm by short-pressing the front button
Pairing
- press front button 3x to enter pairing mode (LED will flash green)
If you get a warning that the model is undefined, which might happen after removing the device. Try removing it from the network again while in pairing mode.
Exposes
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
child_lock property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "LOCK"} or
{"child_lock": "UNLOCK"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
valve_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_detection": "ON"},
{"valve_detection": "OFF"} or
{"valve_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Position (numeric)
TRV valve position in %.. Value can be found in the published state on the
position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"system_mode": ""}.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"running_state": ""}.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.