Siterwell GS361A-H04
|Model
|GS361A-H04
|Vendor
|Siterwell
|Description
|Radiator valve with thermostat
|Exposes
|child_lock, switch (state), battery, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, system_mode, running_state)
|Picture
|White-label
|Essentials 120112, Tuya GTZ02, Revolt NX-4911, Unitec 30946, Tesla Smart TSL-TRV-GS361A, Nedis ZBHTR10WT, TCP Smart TBUWTRV, Appartme APRM-04-001
Notes
Installing the TRV
- open battery cover (twist and slide)
- insert batteries (a orange wrench should appear)
- close battery cover (slide and twist)
- press front button until
F1₁is displayed
- install TRV
- press front button until
F1₂is displayed (after 10-30 seconds the TRV should be able to pair)
- to recall same menu on already installed valve - long-press the front button until F1 is shown (ignore lock symbol appear and disappear). Then turn right until F4 appears and confirm by short-pressing the front button
Pairing
- press front button 3x to enter pairing mode (LED will flash green)
If you get a warning that the model is undefined, which might happen after removing the device. Try removing it from the network again while in pairing mode.
Exposes
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": "VALUE"}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Window detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
window_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"window_detection": "ON"},
{"window_detection": "OFF"} or
{"window_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Valve detection (switch)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
valve_detection property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_detection": "ON"},
{"valve_detection": "OFF"} or
{"valve_detection": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
system_mode,
running_state.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": "VALUE"}where
VALUEis one of:
off,
auto,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.