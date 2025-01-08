Moes GM25TEQ-TYZ-2/25
|Model
|GM25TEQ-TYZ-2/25
|Vendor
|Moes
|Description
|Roller Shade Blinds Motor for 38mm Tube
|Exposes
|cover (state, position), motor_direction
|Picture
Exposes
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Motor direction (enum)
Set the motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
forward,
back.