ModelGL-SPI-206P
VendorGledopto
DescriptionTuya SPI Pixel Controller RGBCCT/RGBW/RGB
Exposeslight (state, brightness)
Button Functions

Opt:

  1. Short press: Turn lights on/off.
  2. Double short press: Cycle through lighting dynamic effects (Total 24 dynamicmodes). Triple short press: Toggle power-on memory function, the connected strip3.fashes once to confrm.(Default is memory off. The power-on memoryfunction determines whether the controller remembers its on/off statebefore power loss).
  3. Long press: Reset the controller-clear Wi-Fi network and RF remotepairing and return to initial factory settings. (indication: strip flashes fivetimes, then the status LED blinks).Initial settings are: 1.Chip type: WS2811;2.Color order: RGB; 3. Number of chips: 60.

Push:

  1. Short press: Turn lights on/off.2.Double short press: Cycle through lighting dynamic effects (Total 24 dynamicmodes).
  2. Long press: Adjust brightness (holding increases brightness; after release,holding again decreases brightness).

Supported chips

Chip modelCompatible chip models
WS2801WS2803
LPD6803LPD1101,D705,UCS6909,UCS6912
LPD8803LPD8806
TM1809TM1804,TM1812,UCS1903,UCS1909,UCS1912,SK6813,UCS2903,UCS2909,UCS2912,WS2811,WS2812,WS2813,WS2815,SM16703P,GS8206
TM1814B(RGBW)
TM1934A
SK6812(RGBW)UCS2904(RGBW),SM16704(RGBW)
SK9822
UCS2904B(RGBW)
UCS8904B(RGBW)

Indicator Light Status

Flashing: Not Connected to Network

Steady On: Connected to Network

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.
  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

Transition

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3}, {"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.

Moving/stepping

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

  • move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0.
  • step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff/brightness_step_onoff

{
  "brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
  "brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
  "brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
}

Effect (enum)

Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: blink, breathe, okay, channel_change, finish_effect, stop_effect.