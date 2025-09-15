Gledopto GL-SPI-206P
|Model
|GL-SPI-206P
|Vendor
|Gledopto
|Description
|Tuya SPI Pixel Controller RGBCCT/RGBW/RGB
|Exposes
|light (state, brightness)
|Picture
Button Functions
Opt:
- Short press: Turn lights on/off.
- Double short press: Cycle through lighting dynamic effects (Total 24 dynamicmodes). Triple short press: Toggle power-on memory function, the connected strip3.fashes once to confrm.(Default is memory off. The power-on memoryfunction determines whether the controller remembers its on/off statebefore power loss).
- Long press: Reset the controller-clear Wi-Fi network and RF remotepairing and return to initial factory settings. (indication: strip flashes fivetimes, then the status LED blinks).Initial settings are: 1.Chip type: WS2811;2.Color order: RGB; 3. Number of chips: 60.
Push:
- Short press: Turn lights on/off.2.Double short press: Cycle through lighting dynamic effects (Total 24 dynamicmodes).
- Long press: Adjust brightness (holding increases brightness; after release,holding again decreases brightness).
Supported chips
|Chip model
|Compatible chip models
|WS2801
|WS2803
|LPD6803
|LPD1101,D705,UCS6909,UCS6912
|LPD8803
|LPD8806
|TM1809
|TM1804,TM1812,UCS1903,UCS1909,UCS1912,SK6813,UCS2903,UCS2909,UCS2912,WS2811,WS2812,WS2813,WS2815,SM16703P,GS8206
|TM1814B(RGBW)
|TM1934A
|SK6812(RGBW)
|UCS2904(RGBW),SM16704(RGBW)
|SK9822
|UCS2904B(RGBW)
|UCS8904B(RGBW)
Indicator Light Status
Flashing: Not Connected to Network
Steady On: Connected to Network
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to
0(no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0
state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be
trueor
false
Exposes
Light
This light supports the following features:
state,
brightness.
state: To control the state publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"}or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"state": ""}.
brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"brightness": VALUE}where
VALUEis a number between
0and
254. To read the brightness send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"brightness": ""}.
Transition
For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property
transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples:
{"brightness":156,"transition":3},
{"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.
Moving/stepping
Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:
- move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value
stopor
0.
- step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.
The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set
NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use
brightness_move_onoff/
brightness_step_onoff
{
"brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
"brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
"brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
}
Effect (enum)
Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"effect": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
blink,
breathe,
okay,
channel_change,
finish_effect,
stop_effect.