Gledopto GL-MC-001P

ModelGL-MC-001P
VendorGledopto
DescriptionZigbee USB Mini LED Controller RGB+CCT (pro)
Exposeslight (state, brightness, color_temp, color_temp_startup, color_xy, color_hs), effect
PictureGledopto GL-MC-001P

Notes

Pairing

  1. Switch on your device.
  2. Now switch off and on within 2 seconds.
  3. Repeat off/on four times.
  4. Reset is done when the device is switched on in the fifth time and the light stays on after blinking 4 times

OTA updates

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • transition: Controls the transition time (in seconds) of on/off, brightness, color temperature (if applicable) and color (if applicable) changes. Defaults to 0 (no transition). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0

  • color_sync: When enabled colors will be synced, e.g. if the light supports both color x/y and color temperature a conversion from color x/y to color temperature will be done when setting the x/y color (default true). The value must be true or false

  • state_action: State actions will also be published as 'action' when true (default false). The value must be true or false

Exposes

Light

This light supports the following features: state, brightness, color_temp, color_temp_startup, color_xy, color_hs.

  • state: To control the state publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. To read the state send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}.

  • brightness: To control the brightness publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"brightness": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 254. To read the brightness send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"brightness": ""}.

  • color_temp: To control the color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 150 and 500, the higher the warmer the color. To read the color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest, cool, neutral, warm, warmest.

  • color_temp_startup: To set the startup color temperature (in reciprocal megakelvin a.k.a. mired scale) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color_temp_startup": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 150 and 500, the higher the warmer the color. To read the startup color temperature send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color_temp_startup": ""}. Besides the numeric values the following values are accepted: coolest, cool, neutral, warm, warmest, previous.

  • color_xy: To control the XY color (CIE 1931 color space) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"x": X_VALUE, "y": Y_VALUE}} (e.g. {"color":{"x":0.123,"y":0.123}}). To read the XY color send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"x":"","y":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the XY color via RGB:

    • {"color": {"r": R, "g": G, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"r":46,"g":102,"b":150}}
    • {"color": {"rgb": "R,G,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"rgb":"46,102,150"}}
    • {"color": {"hex": HEX}} e.g. {"color":{"hex":"#547CFF"}}

  • color_hs: To control the hue/saturation (color) publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"color": {"hue": HUE, "saturation": SATURATION}} (e.g. {"color":{"hue":360,"saturation":100}}). To read the hue/saturation send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"color":{"hue":"","saturation":""}}. Alternatively it is possible to set the hue/saturation via:

    • HSB space (hue, saturation, brightness): {"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "b": B}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"b":100}} or {"color": {"hsb": "H,S,B"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsb":"360,100,100"}}
    • HSV space (hue, saturation, value):{"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "v": V}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"v":100}} or {"color": {"hsv": "H,S,V"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsv":"360,100,100"}}
    • HSL space (hue, saturation, lightness){"color": {"h": H, "s": S, "l": L}} e.g. {"color":{"h":360,"s":100,"l":100}} or {"color": {"hsl": "H,S,L"}} e.g. {"color":{"hsl":"360,100,100"}}

Transition

For all of the above mentioned features it is possible to do a transition of the value over time. To do this add an additional property transition to the payload which is the transition time in seconds. Examples: {"brightness":156,"transition":3}, {"color_temp":241,"transition":1}.

Moving/stepping

Instead of setting a value (e.g. brightness) directly it is also possible to:

  • move: this will automatically move the value over time, to stop send value stop or 0.
  • step: this will increment/decrement the current value by the given one.

The direction of move and step can be either up or down, provide a negative value to move/step down, a positive value to move/step up. To do this send a payload like below to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set

NOTE: brightness move/step will stop at the minimum brightness and won't turn on the light when it's off. In this case use brightness_move_onoff/brightness_step_onoff

{
  "brightness_move": -40, // Starts moving brightness down at 40 units per second
  "brightness_move": 0, // Stop moving brightness
  "brightness_step": 40 // Increases brightness by 40
  "color_temp_move": 60, // Starts moving color temperature up at 60 units per second
  "color_temp_move": -40, // Starts moving color temperature down at 40 units per second
  "color_temp_move": "stop", // Stop moving color temperature
  "color_temp_move": "release", // Stop moving color temperature
  "color_temp_move": 0, // Stop moving color temperature
  "color_temp_move": "up", // Move to warmer color temperature at default rate
  "color_temp_move": 1, // Move to warmer color temperature at default rate
  "color_temp_move": "down", // Move to cooler color temperature at default rate
  "color_temp_move": {"rate": 30, "minimum": 150, "maximum": 500}, // Move with custom rate and constraints
  "color_temp_step": 99, // Increase color temperature by 99
  "hue_move": 40, // Starts moving hue up at 40 units per second, will endlessly loop (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
  "hue_step": -90, // Decrease hue by 90 (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
  "saturation_move": -55, // Starts moving saturation down at -55 units per second (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
  "saturation_step": 66, // Increase saturation by 66 (allowed value range: -255 till 255)
}

Effect (enum)

Triggers an effect on the light (e.g. make light blink for a few seconds). Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"effect": "VALUE"}. The possible values are: blink, breathe, okay, channel_change, finish_effect, stop_effect, colorloop, stop_colorloop.