# TuYa GDC311ZBQ1

Model GDC311ZBQ1 Vendor TuYa Description LoraTap garage door opener with wireless sensor Exposes trigger, garage_door_contact, linkquality Picture White-label LoraTap GDC311ZBQ1

Trigger the door movement. Value can be found in the published state on the trigger property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true trigger is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the garage door contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the garage_door_contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false garage_door_contact is ON, if true OFF.