Zigbee2MQTT

TuYa GDC311ZBQ1

ModelGDC311ZBQ1
VendorTuYa
DescriptionLoraTap garage door opener with wireless sensor
Exposestrigger, garage_door_contact, linkquality
PictureTuYa GDC311ZBQ1
White-labelLoraTap GDC311ZBQ1

Exposes

Trigger (binary)

Trigger the door movement. Value can be found in the published state on the trigger property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trigger": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true trigger is ON, if false OFF.

Garage_door_contact (binary)

Indicates if the garage door contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the garage_door_contact property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals false garage_door_contact is ON, if true OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.