ShinaSystem GCM-300Z

Model GCM-300Z Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS gas valve Exposes gas_valve_state, battery, close_timeout, close_remain_timeout, volume, overheat_mode, linkquality Picture

# Gas valve state (binary)

Valve state if open or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_valve_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"gas_valve_state": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gas_valve_state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals OPEN gas valve state is ON, if CLOSE OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Close timeout (numeric)

Set the default closing time when the gas valve is open.. Value can be found in the published state on the close_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"close_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"close_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 540 . The unit of this value is min .

# Close remain timeout (numeric)

Set the time or remaining time until the gas valve closes.. Value can be found in the published state on the close_remain_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"close_remain_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"close_remain_timeout": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 540 . The unit of this value is min .

Values observed are 1 (Voice), 2 (High) or 3 (Low).. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Voice , High , Low .

# Overheat mode (enum)

Temperature overheating condition.. Value can be found in the published state on the overheat_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"overheat_mode": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Normal , OverHeat .