ShinaSystem GCM-300Z
|Model
|GCM-300Z
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|SiHAS gas valve
|Exposes
|gas_valve_state, battery, close_timeout, close_remain_timeout, volume, overheat_mode, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Gas valve state (binary)
Valve state if open or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas_valve_state property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"gas_valve_state": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"gas_valve_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
OPEN gas valve state is ON, if
CLOSE OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Close timeout (numeric)
Set the default closing time when the gas valve is open.. Value can be found in the published state on the
close_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"close_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"close_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
540. The unit of this value is
min.
Close remain timeout (numeric)
Set the time or remaining time until the gas valve closes.. Value can be found in the published state on the
close_remain_timeout property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"close_remain_timeout": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"close_remain_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
540. The unit of this value is
min.
Volume (enum)
Values observed are
1 (Voice),
2 (High) or
3 (Low).. Value can be found in the published state on the
volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"volume": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Voice,
High,
Low.
Overheat mode (enum)
Temperature overheating condition.. Value can be found in the published state on the
overheat_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"overheat_mode": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Normal,
OverHeat.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.