ShinaSystem GCM-300Z

Model GCM-300Z Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS gas valve Exposes gas_valve_state, battery, close_timeout, close_remain_timeout, volume, overheat_mode Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Valve state if open or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_valve_state property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"gas_valve_state": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gas_valve_state": "VALUE"} . If value equals OPEN gas valve state is ON, if CLOSE OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Set the default closing time when the gas valve is open.. Value can be found in the published state on the close_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"close_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"close_timeout": VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 540 . The unit of this value is min .

Set the time or remaining time until the gas valve closes.. Value can be found in the published state on the close_remain_timeout property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"close_remain_timeout": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"close_remain_timeout": VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 540 . The unit of this value is min .

Values observed are 1 (voice), 2 (high) or 3 (low).. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"volume": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": "VALUE"} . The possible values are: voice , high , low .