Zigbee2MQTT

ShinaSystem GCM-300Z

ModelGCM-300Z
VendorShinaSystem
DescriptionSiHAS gas valve
Exposesgas_valve_state, battery, close_timeout, close_remain_timeout, volume, overheat_mode, linkquality
PictureShinaSystem GCM-300Z

Exposes

Gas valve state (binary)

Valve state if open or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the gas_valve_state property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"gas_valve_state": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"gas_valve_state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals OPEN gas valve state is ON, if CLOSE OFF.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Close timeout (numeric)

Set the default closing time when the gas valve is open.. Value can be found in the published state on the close_timeout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"close_timeout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"close_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 540. The unit of this value is min.

Close remain timeout (numeric)

Set the time or remaining time until the gas valve closes.. Value can be found in the published state on the close_remain_timeout property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"close_remain_timeout": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"close_remain_timeout": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 540. The unit of this value is min.

Volume (enum)

Values observed are 1 (Voice), 2 (High) or 3 (Low).. Value can be found in the published state on the volume property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"volume": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: Voice, High, Low.

Overheat mode (enum)

Temperature overheating condition.. Value can be found in the published state on the overheat_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"overheat_mode": ""}. It's not possible to write (/set) this value. The possible values are: Normal, OverHeat.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.