Visonic GB-540

Model GB-540 Vendor Visonic Description Glass break detector Exposes vibration, battery_low, tamper Picture

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.