Zigbee2MQTT

Visonic GB-540

ModelGB-540
VendorVisonic
DescriptionGlass break detector
Exposesvibration, battery_low, tamper, linkquality
PictureVisonic GB-540

Exposes

Vibration (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true vibration is ON, if false OFF.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Tamper (binary)

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.