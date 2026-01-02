Meian GA01

Model GA01 Vendor Meian Description Gas sensor Exposes gas, self_test_result, preheat Picture

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test_result property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: checking , success , failure , others .