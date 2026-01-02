Meian GA01
|Model
|GA01
|Vendor
|Meian
|Description
|Gas sensor
|Exposes
|gas, self_test_result, preheat
|Picture
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true gas is ON, if
false OFF.
Self test result (enum)
Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the
self_test_result property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
checking,
success,
failure,
others.
Preheat (binary)
Indicates sensor preheat is active. Value can be found in the published state on the
preheat property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true preheat is ON, if
false OFF.