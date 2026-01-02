Meian GA01

ModelGA01
VendorMeian
DescriptionGas sensor
Exposesgas, self_test_result, preheat
PictureMeian GA01

Exposes

Gas (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected gas. Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true gas is ON, if false OFF.

Self test result (enum)

Result of the self-test. Value can be found in the published state on the self_test_result property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: checking, success, failure, others.

Preheat (binary)

Indicates sensor preheat is active. Value can be found in the published state on the preheat property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true preheat is ON, if false OFF.