DIYRuZ FreePad_LeTV_8

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: *_single , *_double , *_triple , *_quadruple , *_release .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_5": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_5 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_5": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_5": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_6": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_6 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_6": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_6": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_7": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_7 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_7": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_7": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_8": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: toggle , momentary , multifunction .

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_8 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_8": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_8": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: on , off , toggle .