DIYRuZ FreePad_LeTV_8
|Model
|FreePad_LeTV_8
|Vendor
|DIYRuZ
|Description
|LeTV 8key FreePad mod
|Exposes
|battery, action, switch_type, switch_actions, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
*_single,
*_double,
*_triple,
*_quadruple,
*_release.
Switch_type (enum, button_1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_1 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_2 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_2 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_3 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_3 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_4 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_4 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_5 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_5 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_5 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_5": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_6 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_6 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_6 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_6": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_7 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_7 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_7 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_7": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Switch_type (enum, button_8 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_type_button_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_type_button_8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_type_button_8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
toggle,
momentary,
multifunction.
Switch_actions (enum, button_8 endpoint)
Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_actions_button_8 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"switch_actions_button_8": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_actions_button_8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
on,
off,
toggle.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.