Zigbee2MQTT

DIYRuZ FreePad_LeTV_8

ModelFreePad_LeTV_8
VendorDIYRuZ
DescriptionLeTV 8key FreePad modopen in new window
Exposesbattery, action, switch_type, switch_actions, linkquality
PictureDIYRuZ FreePad_LeTV_8

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: *_single, *_double, *_triple, *_quadruple, *_release.

Switch_type (enum, button_1 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_1 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_2 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_2": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_2 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_2 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_2": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_3 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_3 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_3 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_3": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_4 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_4": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_4 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_4 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_4": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_5 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_5 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_5": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_5 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_5 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_5": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_5": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_6 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_6 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_6": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_6 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_6 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_6": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_6": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_7 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_7 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_7": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_7 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_7 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_7": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_7": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Switch_type (enum, button_8 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_type_button_8 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_type_button_8": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_type_button_8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: toggle, momentary, multifunction.

Switch_actions (enum, button_8 endpoint)

Value can be found in the published state on the switch_actions_button_8 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"switch_actions_button_8": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_actions_button_8": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: on, off, toggle.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.