Brimate FZB8708HD-S1

ModelFZB8708HD-S1
VendorBrimate
DescriptionSmart motion sensor
Exposesoccupancy, battery_low, linkquality
PictureBrimate FZB8708HD-S1

Exposes

Occupancy (binary)

Indicates whether the device detected occupancy. Value can be found in the published state on the occupancy property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true occupancy is ON, if false OFF.

Battery_low (binary)

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.