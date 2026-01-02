Moes FWJZCEH18A001

ModelFWJZCEH18A001
VendorMoes
DescriptionRoller blind motor 17mm/25mm/28mm
Exposescover (state, position), motor_direction, border, battery
PictureMoes FWJZCEH18A001

Exposes

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Motor direction (enum)

Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: forward, back.

Border (enum)

Limit setting. Value can be found in the published state on the border property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"border": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: up, down, up_delete, down_delete, remove_top_bottom.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.