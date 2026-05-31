Aqara FP310

Model FP310 Vendor Aqara Description Presence sensor FP310 Exposes battery, voltage, presence, illuminance, humidity, temperature, presence_sensitivity, absence_delay_timer, spatial_learning, restart_device, ai_interference_source_selfidentification, ai_sensitivity_adaptive, temp_and_humidity_sampling, temp_and_humidity_sampling_period, temp_reporting_interval, temp_reporting_threshold, temp_reporting_mode, humidity_reporting_interval, humidity_reporting_threshold, humidity_report_mode, light_sampling, light_sampling_period, light_reporting_interval, light_reporting_threshold, light_report_mode, track_target_distance, target_distance, detection_range, led_disabled_night, schedule_start_time, schedule_end_time, identify Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

How to use device type specific configuration

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_calibration : Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

humidity_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

identify_timeout : Sets the duration of the identification procedure in seconds (i.e., how long the device would flash).The value ranges from 1 to 30 seconds (default: 3). The value must be a number with a minimum value of 1 and with a maximum value of 30

illuminance_raw : Expose the raw illuminance value. The value must be true or false

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates whether the device detected presence. Value can be found in the published state on the presence property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"presence": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true presence is ON, if false OFF.

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"illuminance": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temperature": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Presence Detection Sensitivity. Value can be found in the published state on the presence_sensitivity property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"presence_sensitivity": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"presence_sensitivity": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: low , medium , high .

Value for delay before the device reports absence when no presence is detected. Value can be found in the published state on the absence_delay_timer property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"absence_delay_timer": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"absence_delay_timer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is sec .

Initiate AI Spatial Learning.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"spatial_learning": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Start Learning .

Restarts the device.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"restart_device": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Restart Device .

AI interference source self-identification switch, when enabled can identify fans, air conditioners and other interference sources. Value can be found in the published state on the ai_interference_source_selfidentification property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ai_interference_source_selfidentification": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ai_interference_source_selfidentification": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON ai interference source selfidentification is ON, if OFF OFF.

Adaptive sensitivity switch function.. Value can be found in the published state on the ai_sensitivity_adaptive property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"ai_sensitivity_adaptive": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"ai_sensitivity_adaptive": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON ai sensitivity adaptive is ON, if OFF OFF.

Sampling time frequency, increasing affects battery life. Setting to custom allows specifying period, interval & threshold.. Value can be found in the published state on the temp_and_humidity_sampling property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temp_and_humidity_sampling": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temp_and_humidity_sampling": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , low , medium , high , custom .

How often temp & humidity readings are taken on the device when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the temp_and_humidity_sampling_period property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temp_and_humidity_sampling_period": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temp_and_humidity_sampling_period": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Custom time interval for temperature data reporting.. Value can be found in the published state on the temp_reporting_interval property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temp_reporting_interval": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temp_reporting_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 600 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Reporting will trigger as temperature change reaches this value when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the temp_reporting_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temp_reporting_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temp_reporting_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.2 and the maximum value is 3 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature reporting type when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the temp_reporting_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"temp_reporting_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temp_reporting_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: threshold , reporting interval , threshold and interval .

Custom time interval for humidity data reporting.. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_reporting_interval property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_reporting_interval": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_reporting_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 600 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Reporting will trigger as humidity change reaches this value when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_reporting_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_reporting_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_reporting_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 2 and the maximum value is 15 . The unit of this value is % .

Humidity reporting type when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the humidity_report_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"humidity_report_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"humidity_report_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: threshold , reporting interval , threshold and interval .

Sampling time frequency, increasing affects battery life. Setting to custom allows specifying period, interval & threshold.. Value can be found in the published state on the light_sampling property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_sampling": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_sampling": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , low , medium , high , custom .

How often illumination readings are taken on the device when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the light_sampling_period property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_sampling_period": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_sampling_period": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Custom interval for illumination data reporting.. Value can be found in the published state on the light_reporting_interval property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_reporting_interval": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_reporting_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 20 and the maximum value is 3600 . The unit of this value is sec .

Reporting will trigger as illumination percentage change reaches this value when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the light_reporting_threshold property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_reporting_threshold": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_reporting_threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 3 and the maximum value is 20 . The unit of this value is % .

illumination reporting type when in custom mode.. Value can be found in the published state on the light_report_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"light_report_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"light_report_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: threshold , reporting interval , threshold and interval .

Initiate current target distance tracking.. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"track_target_distance": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: start_tracking_distance .

Distance to the detected target. Value can be found in the published state on the target_distance property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"target_distance": ""} . It's not possible to write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is m .

Specifies the range that is being detected. Press the on-device button to wake the device up and refresh it's settings.. Value can be found in the published state on the detection_range property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"detection_range": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"detection_range": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 6 . The unit of this value is m .

Enables/disables LED indicator at night. Value can be found in the published state on the led_disabled_night property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_disabled_night": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_disabled_night": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals true led disabled night is ON, if false OFF.

LED disable schedule start time (HH:MM format). Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_start_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_start_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_start_time": NEW_VALUE} .

LED disable schedule end time (HH:MM format). Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_end_time property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"schedule_end_time": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_end_time": NEW_VALUE} .