FrankEver FK_V02
|Model
|FK_V02
|Vendor
|FrankEver
|Description
|Zigbee smart water valve
|Exposes
|switch (state), threshold, timer, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Threshold (numeric)
Valve open percentage (multiple of 10). Value can be found in the published state on the
threshold property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Timer (numeric)
Countdown timer in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the
timer property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
600. The unit of this value is
min.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.