Zigbee2MQTT

FrankEver FK_V02

ModelFK_V02
VendorFrankEver
DescriptionZigbee smart water valve
Exposesswitch (state), threshold, timer, linkquality
PictureFrankEver FK_V02

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Threshold (numeric)

Valve open percentage (multiple of 10). Value can be found in the published state on the threshold property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"threshold": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Timer (numeric)

Countdown timer in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the timer property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timer": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600. The unit of this value is min.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.