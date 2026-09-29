FrankEver FK_V02

ModelFK_V02
VendorFrankEver
DescriptionZigbee smart water valve
Exposesswitch (state), power_off_state, set_valve_position, countdown
PictureFrankEver FK_V02

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of 1970, 2000, off

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Power off state (enum)

Power-off status behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the power_off_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"power_off_state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: off, on, maintain.

Set valve position (numeric)

Value can be found in the published state on the set_valve_position property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"set_valve_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Countdown (numeric)

Countdown timer in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 43200. The unit of this value is s.