FrankEver FK_V02

Model FK_V02 Vendor FrankEver Description Zigbee smart water valve Exposes switch (state), threshold, timer, linkquality Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Valve open percentage (multiple of 10). Value can be found in the published state on the threshold property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"threshold": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Countdown timer in minutes. Value can be found in the published state on the timer property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"timer": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 600 . The unit of this value is min .