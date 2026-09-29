FrankEver FK_V02
|Model
|FK_V02
|Vendor
|FrankEver
|Description
|Zigbee smart water valve
|Exposes
|switch (state), power_off_state, set_valve_position, countdown
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Power off state (enum)
Power-off status behavior. Value can be found in the published state on the
power_off_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"power_off_state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
off,
on,
maintain.
Set valve position (numeric)
Value can be found in the published state on the
set_valve_position property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"set_valve_position": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Countdown (numeric)
Countdown timer in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
43200. The unit of this value is
s.