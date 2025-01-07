OWON FDS315

Model FDS315 Vendor OWON Description Fall Detection Sensor Exposes status, breathing_rate, location_x, location_y, fall_detection_settings Picture

Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: unoccupied , occupied , sitting , on_the_bed , low_posture , falling .

Breathing rate.. Value can be found in the published state on the breathing_rate property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is breaths/min .

X coordinate of human activity.. Value can be found in the published state on the location_x property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is cm .

Y coordinate of human activity.. Value can be found in the published state on the location_y property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is cm .