OWON FDS315

ModelFDS315
VendorOWON
DescriptionFall Detection Sensor
Exposesstatus, breathing_rate, location_x, location_y, fall_detection_settings
PictureOWON FDS315

Exposes

Status (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: unoccupied, occupied, sitting, on_the_bed, low_posture, falling.

Breathing rate (numeric)

Breathing rate.. Value can be found in the published state on the breathing_rate property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is breaths/min.

Location x (numeric)

X coordinate of human activity.. Value can be found in the published state on the location_x property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is cm.

Location y (numeric)

Y coordinate of human activity.. Value can be found in the published state on the location_y property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is cm.

Fall detection settings (text)

Comma-separated values for bed, door and fall detection settings: bedUpperLeftX, bedUpperLeftY, bedLowerRightX, bedLowerRightY, doorCenterX, doorCenterY, leftFallDetectionRange, rightFallDetectionRange, frontFallDetectionRange. Put -21931 for disabled bed and door.. Value can be found in the published state on the fall_detection_settings property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"fall_detection_settings": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fall_detection_settings": NEW_VALUE}.