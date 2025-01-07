OWON FDS315
|Model
|FDS315
|Vendor
|OWON
|Description
|Fall Detection Sensor
|Exposes
|status, breathing_rate, location_x, location_y, fall_detection_settings
|Picture
Exposes
Status (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
unoccupied,
occupied,
sitting,
on_the_bed,
low_posture,
falling.
Breathing rate (numeric)
Breathing rate.. Value can be found in the published state on the
breathing_rate property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
breaths/min.
Location x (numeric)
X coordinate of human activity.. Value can be found in the published state on the
location_x property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
cm.
Location y (numeric)
Y coordinate of human activity.. Value can be found in the published state on the
location_y property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
cm.
Fall detection settings (text)
Comma-separated values for bed, door and fall detection settings: bedUpperLeftX, bedUpperLeftY, bedLowerRightX, bedLowerRightY, doorCenterX, doorCenterY, leftFallDetectionRange, rightFallDetectionRange, frontFallDetectionRange. Put -21931 for disabled bed and door.. Value can be found in the published state on the
fall_detection_settings property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"fall_detection_settings": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fall_detection_settings": NEW_VALUE}.