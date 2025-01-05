ShinaSystem FAM-300Z

Model FAM-300Z Vendor ShinaSystem Description SiHAS Smoke detector Exposes remote_control_permission, force_smoke_alarm, smoke_battery, smoke, battery Picture

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicate whether remote control is permitted or denied.. Value can be found in the published state on the remote_control_permission property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals True remote control permission is ON, if False OFF.

Forcibly activating/deactivating smoke alarms. This command is only available when Remote control permission is True.. Value can be found in the published state on the force_smoke_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"force_smoke_alarm": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON force smoke alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Remaining battery in % for smoke sensor, For reference, two batteries are used. One is for Smoke sensor, the other is for Zigbee.. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke_battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.