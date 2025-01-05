ShinaSystem FAM-300Z
|Model
|FAM-300Z
|Vendor
|ShinaSystem
|Description
|SiHAS Smoke detector
|Exposes
|remote_control_permission, force_smoke_alarm, smoke_battery, smoke, battery
|Picture
OTA updates
This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.
Exposes
Remote control permission (binary)
Indicate whether remote control is permitted or denied.. Value can be found in the published state on the
remote_control_permission property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
True remote control permission is ON, if
False OFF.
Force smoke alarm (binary)
Forcibly activating/deactivating smoke alarms. This command is only available when Remote control permission is True.. Value can be found in the published state on the
force_smoke_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"force_smoke_alarm": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON force smoke alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Smoke battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in % for smoke sensor, For reference, two batteries are used. One is for Smoke sensor, the other is for Zigbee.. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke_battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Smoke (binary)
Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the
smoke property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true smoke is ON, if
false OFF.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"battery": ""}. It's not possible to write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.