Tuya F3-Pro
|Model
|F3-Pro
|Vendor
|Tuya
|Description
|Smart panel, 4-gang switch with scene, dimmer, and curtain control
|Exposes
|backlight_switch, switch (state), switch_name, scene_name, cover_name, led_switch_name, led_switch, led_warm, led_bright, cover_state, cover_position, action
|Picture
Exposes
Backlight switch (binary)
Panel screen on/off. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight_switch property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight_switch": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l3 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l3 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l3": "ON"},
{"state_l3": "OFF"} or
{"state_l3": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch (l4 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l4 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l4": "ON"},
{"state_l4": "OFF"} or
{"state_l4": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Switch name (text, l1 endpoint)
Name for Switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_name_l1": NEW_VALUE}.
Switch name (text, l2 endpoint)
Name for Switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_name_l2": NEW_VALUE}.
Switch name (text, l3 endpoint)
Name for Switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_name_l3": NEW_VALUE}.
Switch name (text, l4 endpoint)
Name for Switch 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
switch_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"switch_name_l4": NEW_VALUE}.
Scene name (text, l1 endpoint)
Name for Scene 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_name_l1": NEW_VALUE}.
Scene name (text, l2 endpoint)
Name for Scene 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_name_l2": NEW_VALUE}.
Scene name (text, l3 endpoint)
Name for Scene 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_name_l3": NEW_VALUE}.
Scene name (text, l4 endpoint)
Name for Scene 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_name_l4": NEW_VALUE}.
Scene name (text, l5 endpoint)
Name for Scene 5. Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_name_l5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_name_l5": NEW_VALUE}.
Scene name (text, l6 endpoint)
Name for Scene 6. Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_name_l6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_name_l6": NEW_VALUE}.
Scene name (text, l7 endpoint)
Name for Scene 7. Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_name_l7 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_name_l7": NEW_VALUE}.
Scene name (text, l8 endpoint)
Name for Scene 8. Value can be found in the published state on the
scene_name_l8 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"scene_name_l8": NEW_VALUE}.
Cover name (text, l1 endpoint)
Name for Cover 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_name_l1": NEW_VALUE}.
Cover name (text, l2 endpoint)
Name for Cover 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_name_l2": NEW_VALUE}.
Cover name (text, l3 endpoint)
Name for Cover 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_name_l3": NEW_VALUE}.
Cover name (text, l4 endpoint)
Name for Cover 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_name_l4": NEW_VALUE}.
Led switch name (text, l1 endpoint)
Name for LED Switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_switch_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_switch_name_l1": NEW_VALUE}.
Led switch name (text, l2 endpoint)
Name for LED Switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_switch_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_switch_name_l2": NEW_VALUE}.
Led switch name (text, l3 endpoint)
Name for LED Switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_switch_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_switch_name_l3": NEW_VALUE}.
Led switch name (text, l4 endpoint)
Name for LED Switch 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_switch_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_switch_name_l4": NEW_VALUE}.
Led switch (binary, l1 endpoint)
Switch of LED 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_switch_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_switch_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_switch_l1": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Led warm (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Color temperature of LED 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_warm_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_warm_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100.
Led bright (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Brightness of LED 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_bright_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_bright_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100.
Led switch (binary, l2 endpoint)
Switch of LED 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_switch_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_switch_l2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_switch_l2": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Led warm (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Color temperature of LED 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_warm_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_warm_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100.
Led bright (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Brightness of LED 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_bright_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_bright_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100.
Led switch (binary, l3 endpoint)
Switch of LED 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_switch_l3 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_switch_l3": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_switch_l3": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Led warm (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Color temperature of LED 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_warm_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_warm_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100.
Led bright (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Brightness of LED 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_bright_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_bright_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100.
Led switch (binary, l4 endpoint)
Switch of LED 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_switch_l4 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"led_switch_l4": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_switch_l4": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON led switch is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Led warm (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Color temperature of LED 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_warm_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_warm_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100.
Led bright (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Brightness of LED 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
led_bright_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"led_bright_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
1 and the maximum value is
100.
Cover state (enum, l1 endpoint)
State of Cover 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_state_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_state_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
open,
stop,
close.
Cover position (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Position of Cover 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_position_l1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_position_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Cover state (enum, l2 endpoint)
State of Cover 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_state_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_state_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
open,
stop,
close.
Cover position (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Position of Cover 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_position_l2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_position_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Cover state (enum, l3 endpoint)
State of Cover 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_state_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_state_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
open,
stop,
close.
Cover position (numeric, l3 endpoint)
Position of Cover 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_position_l3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_position_l3": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Cover state (enum, l4 endpoint)
State of Cover 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_state_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_state_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
open,
stop,
close.
Cover position (numeric, l4 endpoint)
Position of Cover 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
cover_position_l4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"cover_position_l4": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
scene_1,
scene_2,
scene_3,
scene_4,
scene_5,
scene_6,
scene_7,
scene_8.