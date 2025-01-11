Tuya F3-Pro

Model F3-Pro Vendor Tuya Description Smart panel, 4-gang switch with scene, dimmer, and curtain control Exposes backlight_switch, switch (state), switch_name, scene_name, cover_name, led_switch_name, led_switch, led_warm, led_bright, cover_state, cover_position, action Picture

Panel screen on/off. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_switch property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_switch": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"} , {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"} , {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l3 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l3": "ON"} , {"state_l3": "OFF"} or {"state_l3": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l4 property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l4": "ON"} , {"state_l4": "OFF"} or {"state_l4": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Name for Switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_name_l1": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_name_l2": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_name_l3": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Switch 4. Value can be found in the published state on the switch_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"switch_name_l4": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Scene 1. Value can be found in the published state on the scene_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_name_l1": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Scene 2. Value can be found in the published state on the scene_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_name_l2": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Scene 3. Value can be found in the published state on the scene_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_name_l3": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Scene 4. Value can be found in the published state on the scene_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_name_l4": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Scene 5. Value can be found in the published state on the scene_name_l5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_name_l5": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Scene 6. Value can be found in the published state on the scene_name_l6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_name_l6": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Scene 7. Value can be found in the published state on the scene_name_l7 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_name_l7": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Scene 8. Value can be found in the published state on the scene_name_l8 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"scene_name_l8": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Cover 1. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_name_l1": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Cover 2. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_name_l2": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Cover 3. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_name_l3": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for Cover 4. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_name_l4": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for LED Switch 1. Value can be found in the published state on the led_switch_name_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_switch_name_l1": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for LED Switch 2. Value can be found in the published state on the led_switch_name_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_switch_name_l2": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for LED Switch 3. Value can be found in the published state on the led_switch_name_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_switch_name_l3": NEW_VALUE} .

Name for LED Switch 4. Value can be found in the published state on the led_switch_name_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_switch_name_l4": NEW_VALUE} .

Switch of LED 1. Value can be found in the published state on the led_switch_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_switch_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_switch_l1": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Color temperature of LED 1. Value can be found in the published state on the led_warm_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_warm_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 .

Brightness of LED 1. Value can be found in the published state on the led_bright_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_bright_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 .

Switch of LED 2. Value can be found in the published state on the led_switch_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_switch_l2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_switch_l2": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Color temperature of LED 2. Value can be found in the published state on the led_warm_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_warm_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 .

Brightness of LED 2. Value can be found in the published state on the led_bright_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_bright_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 .

Switch of LED 3. Value can be found in the published state on the led_switch_l3 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_switch_l3": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_switch_l3": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Color temperature of LED 3. Value can be found in the published state on the led_warm_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_warm_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 .

Brightness of LED 3. Value can be found in the published state on the led_bright_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_bright_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 .

Switch of LED 4. Value can be found in the published state on the led_switch_l4 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"led_switch_l4": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_switch_l4": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON led switch is ON, if OFF OFF.

Color temperature of LED 4. Value can be found in the published state on the led_warm_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_warm_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 .

Brightness of LED 4. Value can be found in the published state on the led_bright_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"led_bright_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 1 and the maximum value is 100 .

State of Cover 1. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_state_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_state_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: open , stop , close .

Position of Cover 1. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_position_l1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_position_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

State of Cover 2. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_state_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_state_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: open , stop , close .

Position of Cover 2. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_position_l2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_position_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

State of Cover 3. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_state_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_state_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: open , stop , close .

Position of Cover 3. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_position_l3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_position_l3": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

State of Cover 4. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_state_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_state_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: open , stop , close .

Position of Cover 4. Value can be found in the published state on the cover_position_l4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"cover_position_l4": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .