Zigbee2MQTT

FORIA F00YK04-18-1

ModelF00YK04-18-1
VendorFORIA
Description18 scenes remote
Exposesaction, linkquality
PictureFORIA F00YK04-18-1

Exposes

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: scene_1, scene_2, scene_3, scene_4, scene_5, scene_6, scene_7, scene_8, scene_9, scene_10, scene_11, scene_12, scene_13, scene_14, scene_15, scene_16, scene_17, scene_18.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.