FORIA F00YK04-18-1

Model F00YK04-18-1 Vendor FORIA Description 18 scenes remote Exposes action, linkquality Picture

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: scene_1 , scene_2 , scene_3 , scene_4 , scene_5 , scene_6 , scene_7 , scene_8 , scene_9 , scene_10 , scene_11 , scene_12 , scene_13 , scene_14 , scene_15 , scene_16 , scene_17 , scene_18 .