FORIA F00MB00-04-1
|Model
|F00MB00-04-1
|Vendor
|FORIA
|Description
|4 scenes switch
|Exposes
|vibration, approach, illumination, backlight, action, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Vibration (binary)
Enable vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
vibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"vibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON vibration is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Approach (binary)
Enable approach detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
approach property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"approach": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON approach is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Illumination (binary)
Enable illumination detection. Value can be found in the published state on the
illumination property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illumination": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON illumination is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Backlight (binary)
Enable backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON backlight is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
scene_1,
scene_2,
scene_3,
scene_4.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.