FORIA F00MB00-04-1

Model F00MB00-04-1 Vendor FORIA Description 4 scenes switch Exposes vibration, approach, illumination, backlight, action, linkquality Picture

Enable vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON vibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable approach detection. Value can be found in the published state on the approach property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"approach": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON approach is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable illumination detection. Value can be found in the published state on the illumination property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illumination": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON illumination is ON, if OFF OFF.

Enable backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: scene_1 , scene_2 , scene_3 , scene_4 .