Zigbee2MQTT

FORIA F00MB00-04-1

ModelF00MB00-04-1
VendorFORIA
Description4 scenes switch
Exposesvibration, approach, illumination, backlight, action, linkquality
PictureFORIA F00MB00-04-1

Exposes

Vibration (binary)

Enable vibration. Value can be found in the published state on the vibration property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"vibration": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON vibration is ON, if OFF OFF.

Approach (binary)

Enable approach detection. Value can be found in the published state on the approach property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"approach": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON approach is ON, if OFF OFF.

Illumination (binary)

Enable illumination detection. Value can be found in the published state on the illumination property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illumination": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON illumination is ON, if OFF OFF.

Backlight (binary)

Enable backlight. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON backlight is ON, if OFF OFF.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: scene_1, scene_2, scene_3, scene_4.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.