EasyAccess EasyCode903G2.1
|Model
|EasyCode903G2.1
|Vendor
|EasyAccess
|Description
|EasyFinger V2
|Exposes
|lock (state, lock_state), battery, sound_volume, action, auto_relock, linkquality
|Picture
|White-label
|Datek Wireless EasyCode903G2.1
Exposes
Lock
The current state of this lock is in the published state under the
state property (value is
LOCK or
UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "LOCK"} or
{"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the
lock_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
not_fully_locked,
locked,
unlocked.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Sound_volume (enum)
Sound volume of the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the
sound_volume property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"sound_volume": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sound_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
silent_mode,
low_volume,
high_volume.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
zigbee_unlock,
lock,
rfid_unlock,
keypad_unlock.
Auto_relock (binary)
Auto relock after 7 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the
auto_relock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"auto_relock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
true auto_relock is ON, if
false OFF.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.