Zigbee2MQTT

EasyAccess EasyCode903G2.1

ModelEasyCode903G2.1
VendorEasyAccess
DescriptionEasyFinger V2
Exposeslock (state, lock_state), battery, sound_volume, action, auto_relock, linkquality
PictureEasyAccess EasyCode903G2.1
White-labelDatek Wireless EasyCode903G2.1

Exposes

Lock

The current state of this lock is in the published state under the state property (value is LOCK or UNLOCK). To control this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "LOCK"} or {"state": "UNLOCK"}. To read the current state of this lock publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state": ""}. This lock exposes a lock state which can be found in the published state under the lock_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: not_fully_locked, locked, unlocked.

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Sound_volume (enum)

Sound volume of the lock. Value can be found in the published state on the sound_volume property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"sound_volume": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sound_volume": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: silent_mode, low_volume, high_volume.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: zigbee_unlock, lock, rfid_unlock, keypad_unlock.

Auto_relock (binary)

Auto relock after 7 seconds.. Value can be found in the published state on the auto_relock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"auto_relock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals true auto_relock is ON, if false OFF.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.