Excellux EZ-500FL
|Model
|EZ-500FL
|Vendor
|Excellux
|Description
|Split-type sensor for detecting soil moisture, soil fertility, temperature and humidity
|Exposes
|battery, probe_temperature_warning, temperature_warning, humidity_warning, fertility_warning, moisture_warning, probe_temperature, moisture, temperature, humidity, fertility, fertility_calibration, sampling_interval, probe_temperature_calibration, probe_temperature_v0_set, probe_temperature_v1_set, temperature_calibration, temperature_v0_set, temperature_v1_set, humidity_calibration, humidity_v0_set, humidity_v1_set, fertility_v0_set, fertility_v1_set, moisture_calibration, moisture_v0_set, moisture_v1_set
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
time_start: Reply to Tuya-specific time synchronization requests: "1970" - Reply with seconds since 1970/01/01 (recommended, should stop the device from asking), "2000" - Reply with seconds since 2000/01/01 (use if the weekday is wrong with 1970), "off" - Don't reply (use if replying causes too much traffic). Default for this device: "off". The value must be one of
1970,
2000,
off
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
humidity_calibration: Calibrates the humidity value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
humidity_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for humidity, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Battery level. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Probe temperature warning (enum)
Probe temperature sensor warning. Low: temperature is lower than v0 and v1. High: temperature is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the
probe_temperature_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Temperature warning (enum)
Temperature warning. Low: temperature is lower than v0 and v1. High: temperature is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Humidity warning (enum)
Humidity warning. Low: humidity is lower than v0 and v1. High: humidity is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Fertility warning (enum)
Fertility warning. Low: Fertility is lower than v0 and v1. High: Fertility is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the
fertility_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Moisture warning (enum)
Moisture warning. Low: Moisture is lower than v0 and v1. High: Moisture is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the
moisture_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Probe temperature (numeric)
Probe temperature sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
probe_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
120. The unit of this value is
°C.
Moisture (numeric)
Soil moisture. Value can be found in the published state on the
moisture property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity (numeric)
Measured relative humidity. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.
Fertility (numeric)
Soil fertility value,between 0-5000μS/cm. Value can be found in the published state on the
fertility property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
μS/cm.
Fertility calibration (numeric)
Calibration of cell constant. Value can be found in the published state on the
fertility_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fertility_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.5 and the maximum value is
2.
Sampling interval (numeric)
Sampling interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
sampling_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sampling_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
1200. The unit of this value is
s.
Probe temperature calibration (numeric)
Probe temperature sensor calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
probe_temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"probe_temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-2 and the maximum value is
2. The unit of this value is
°C.
Probe temperature v0 set (numeric)
Probe temperature sensor v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
probe_temperature_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"probe_temperature_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
125. The unit of this value is
°C.
Probe temperature v1 set (numeric)
Probe temperature sensor v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
probe_temperature_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"probe_temperature_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
125. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-2 and the maximum value is
2. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature v0 set (numeric)
Temperature v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
85. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature v1 set (numeric)
Temperature v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
85. The unit of this value is
°C.
Humidity calibration (numeric)
Humidity calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity v0 set (numeric)
Humidity v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Humidity v1 set (numeric)
Humidity v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
humidity_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"humidity_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Fertility v0 set (numeric)
Fertility v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
fertility_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fertility_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
μS/cm.
Fertility v1 set (numeric)
Fertility v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
fertility_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fertility_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
5000. The unit of this value is
μS/cm.
Moisture calibration (numeric)
Coefficient 0.2~1.5. Higher for loose‑hard soil, lower for wet soft clay.. Value can be found in the published state on the
moisture_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"moisture_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0.2 and the maximum value is
1.5.
Moisture v0 set (numeric)
Moisture v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
moisture_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"moisture_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Moisture v1 set (numeric)
Moisture v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
moisture_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"moisture_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.