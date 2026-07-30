Excellux EZ-104UPT

Model EZ-104UPT Vendor Excellux Description Contact sensor and vibration sensor Exposes uv_warning, pressure_warn, pressure_tend, temperature_warning, illuminance_warning, battery, temperature, illuminance, uv, uv_level, pressure, pressure_calibration, pressure_v0_set, pressure_v1_set, uv_calibration, sampling_interval, temperature_calibration, temperature_v0_set, temperature_v1_set, illuminance_v0, illuminance_v1, illuminance_calibration Picture

How to use device type specific configuration

temperature_calibration : Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

temperature_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

illuminance_calibration : Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pressure_calibration : Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

pressure_precision : Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a maximum value of 3

UV Warning.Low < Moderate < High < Very High < Extreme. Value can be found in the published state on the uv_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Low , Moderate , High , Very High , Extreme .

none: pressure is between v0 and v1;low : pressure is lower than v0 and v1;high: pressure is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_warn property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , low , high .

normal: Minor fluctuations in air pressure;Rising: Air pressure shows a steady upward trend;Falling: Air pressure shows a steady downward trend. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_tend property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: normal , rise , fall .

Temperature warning. Low: temperature is lower than v0 and v1. High: temperature is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , low , high .

Illuminance warning level,low:low,high:high,none. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_warning property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , low , high .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is °C .

Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is lx .

uv Value. Value can be found in the published state on the uv property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 3300 . The unit of this value is Volt .

uv level from 0.0 to 15.0. Value can be found in the published state on the uv_level property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 15 .

pressure by sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 300 and the maximum value is 1100 . The unit of this value is hPa .

calibration pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -10 and the maximum value is 10 . The unit of this value is hPa .

set v0 pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_v0_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_v0_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 300 and the maximum value is 1100 . The unit of this value is hPa .

set v1 pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the pressure_v1_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pressure_v1_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 300 and the maximum value is 1100 . The unit of this value is hPa .

calibration uv. Value can be found in the published state on the uv_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"uv_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -1 and the maximum value is 1 .

Sampling interval. Value can be found in the published state on the sampling_interval property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"sampling_interval": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 1200 . The unit of this value is s .

Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -2 and the maximum value is 2 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_v0_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_v0_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 85 . The unit of this value is °C .

Temperature v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the temperature_v1_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"temperature_v1_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is -40 and the maximum value is 85 . The unit of this value is °C .

Illuminance v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_v0 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_v0": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is lux .

Illuminance v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the illuminance_v1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"illuminance_v1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 10000 . The unit of this value is lux .