Excellux EZ-104UPT
|Model
|EZ-104UPT
|Vendor
|Excellux
|Description
|Contact sensor and vibration sensor
|Exposes
|uv_warning, pressure_warn, pressure_tend, temperature_warning, illuminance_warning, battery, temperature, illuminance, uv, uv_level, pressure, pressure_calibration, pressure_v0_set, pressure_v1_set, uv_calibration, sampling_interval, temperature_calibration, temperature_v0_set, temperature_v1_set, illuminance_v0, illuminance_v1, illuminance_calibration
|Picture
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
illuminance_calibration: Calibrates the illuminance value (percentual offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pressure_calibration: Calibrates the pressure value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
pressure_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for pressure, takes into effect on next report of device. This option can only decrease the precision, not increase it. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a maximum value of
3
Exposes
Uv warning (enum)
UV Warning.Low < Moderate < High < Very High < Extreme. Value can be found in the published state on the
uv_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Low,
Moderate,
High,
Very High,
Extreme.
Pressure warn (enum)
none: pressure is between v0 and v1;low : pressure is lower than v0 and v1;high: pressure is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure_warn property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Pressure tend (enum)
normal: Minor fluctuations in air pressure;Rising: Air pressure shows a steady upward trend;Falling: Air pressure shows a steady downward trend. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure_tend property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
normal,
rise,
fall.
Temperature warning (enum)
Temperature warning. Low: temperature is lower than v0 and v1. High: temperature is higher than v0 and v1. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Illuminance warning (enum)
Illuminance warning level,low:low,high:high,none. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_warning property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
none,
low,
high.
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Temperature (numeric)
Measured temperature value. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
°C.
Illuminance (numeric)
Measured illuminance. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
lx.
Uv (numeric)
uv Value. Value can be found in the published state on the
uv property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
3300. The unit of this value is
Volt.
Uv level (numeric)
uv level from 0.0 to 15.0. Value can be found in the published state on the
uv_level property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
15.
Pressure (numeric)
pressure by sensor. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
300 and the maximum value is
1100. The unit of this value is
hPa.
Pressure calibration (numeric)
calibration pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pressure_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-10 and the maximum value is
10. The unit of this value is
hPa.
Pressure v0 set (numeric)
set v0 pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pressure_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
300 and the maximum value is
1100. The unit of this value is
hPa.
Pressure v1 set (numeric)
set v1 pressure. Value can be found in the published state on the
pressure_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pressure_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
300 and the maximum value is
1100. The unit of this value is
hPa.
Uv calibration (numeric)
calibration uv. Value can be found in the published state on the
uv_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"uv_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-1 and the maximum value is
1.
Sampling interval (numeric)
Sampling interval. Value can be found in the published state on the
sampling_interval property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"sampling_interval": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
1200. The unit of this value is
s.
Temperature calibration (numeric)
Temperature calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-2 and the maximum value is
2. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature v0 set (numeric)
Temperature v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_v0_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_v0_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
85. The unit of this value is
°C.
Temperature v1 set (numeric)
Temperature v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
temperature_v1_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"temperature_v1_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-40 and the maximum value is
85. The unit of this value is
°C.
Illuminance v0 (numeric)
Illuminance v0 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_v0 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_v0": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
lux.
Illuminance v1 (numeric)
Illuminance v1 threshold setting. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_v1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_v1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
10000. The unit of this value is
lux.
Illuminance calibration (numeric)
Illuminance calibration. Value can be found in the published state on the
illuminance_calibration property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"illuminance_calibration": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
-1000 and the maximum value is
1000. The unit of this value is
lux.