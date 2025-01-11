BOX EWS1154-Z

Model EWS1154-Z Vendor BOX Description Wall switch Exposes switch (state), record_rf, clear_rf, rf_status, record_scene, clear_scene, rf_scene_status, action Picture

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF ). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"} , {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value.

Record RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the record_rf property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"record_rf": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: record .

Clear RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the clear_rf property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_rf": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: clear .

RF control status. Value can be found in the published state on the rf_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: ok , error .

Record RF for scene. Value can be found in the published state on the record_scene property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"record_scene": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: scene_1 , scene_2 , scene_3 , scene_4 , scene_5 , scene_6 , scene_7 , scene_8 , scene_9 , scene_10 .

Clear RF for scene. Value can be found in the published state on the clear_scene property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_scene": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: scene_1 , scene_2 , scene_3 , scene_4 , scene_5 , scene_6 , scene_7 , scene_8 , scene_9 , scene_10 .

RF control command for scene status. Value can be found in the published state on the rf_scene_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: ok , error .