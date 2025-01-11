BOX ERC2206-Z
|Model
|ERC2206-Z
|Vendor
|BOX
|Description
|Roller shutter controller
|Exposes
|state, direction, record_rf, clear_rf
|Picture
State (enum)
Shutter state. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
open,
stop,
close.
Direction (enum)
Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the
direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
forward,
back.
Record rf (enum)
Record RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the
record_rf property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"record_rf": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
record,
stop.
Clear rf (enum)
Clear RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the
clear_rf property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_rf": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
clear,
stop.