BOX ERC2206-Z

Model ERC2206-Z Vendor BOX Description Roller shutter controller Exposes state, direction, record_rf, clear_rf Picture

Shutter state. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: open , stop , close .

Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"direction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: forward , back .

Record RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the record_rf property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"record_rf": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: record , stop .