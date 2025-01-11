BOX ERC2206-Z

ModelERC2206-Z
VendorBOX
DescriptionRoller shutter controller
Exposesstate, direction, record_rf, clear_rf
PictureBOX ERC2206-Z

Exposes

State (enum)

Shutter state. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: open, stop, close.

Direction (enum)

Motor direction. Value can be found in the published state on the direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: forward, back.

Record rf (enum)

Record RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the record_rf property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"record_rf": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: record, stop.

Clear rf (enum)

Clear RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the clear_rf property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_rf": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: clear, stop.