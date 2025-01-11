BOX ERC2202-Z

ModelERC2202-Z
VendorBOX
DescriptionDual controller
Exposesswitch (state), record_rf, clear_rf, rf_status
PictureBOX ERC2202-Z

Exposes

Switch (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "ON"}, {"state_l1": "OFF"} or {"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l1": ""}.

Switch (l2 endpoint)

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state_l2 property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": "ON"}, {"state_l2": "OFF"} or {"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"state_l2": ""}.

Record rf (enum)

Record RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the record_rf property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"record_rf": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: record_l1, record_l2.

Clear rf (enum)

Clear RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the clear_rf property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_rf": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: clear_l1, clear_l2.

Rf status (enum)

RF control status. Value can be found in the published state on the rf_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: ok, error.