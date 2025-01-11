BOX ERC2202-Z
|Model
|ERC2202-Z
|Vendor
|BOX
|Description
|Dual controller
|Exposes
|switch (state), record_rf, clear_rf, rf_status
|Picture
Exposes
Switch (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "ON"},
{"state_l1": "OFF"} or
{"state_l1": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l1": ""}.
Switch (l2 endpoint)
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state_l2 property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": "ON"},
{"state_l2": "OFF"} or
{"state_l2": "TOGGLE"}. To read the current state of this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"state_l2": ""}.
Record rf (enum)
Record RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the
record_rf property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"record_rf": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
record_l1,
record_l2.
Clear rf (enum)
Clear RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the
clear_rf property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_rf": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
clear_l1,
clear_l2.
Rf status (enum)
RF control status. Value can be found in the published state on the
rf_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
ok,
error.