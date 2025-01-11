BOX ERC2201-Z
|Model
|ERC2201-Z
|Vendor
|BOX
|Description
|Wireless controller
|Exposes
|switch (state), record_rf, clear_rf, rf_status, record_scene, clear_scene, rf_scene_status, action
|Picture
Exposes
Switch
The current state of this switch is in the published state under the
state property (value is
ON or
OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "ON"},
{"state": "OFF"} or
{"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value.
Record rf (enum)
Record RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the
record_rf property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"record_rf": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
record.
Clear rf (enum)
Clear RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the
clear_rf property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_rf": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
clear.
Rf status (enum)
RF control status. Value can be found in the published state on the
rf_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
ok,
error.
Record scene (enum)
Record RF for scene. Value can be found in the published state on the
record_scene property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"record_scene": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
scene_1,
scene_2,
scene_3,
scene_4,
scene_5,
scene_6,
scene_7,
scene_8,
scene_9,
scene_10.
Clear scene (enum)
Clear RF for scene. Value can be found in the published state on the
clear_scene property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"clear_scene": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
scene_1,
scene_2,
scene_3,
scene_4,
scene_5,
scene_6,
scene_7,
scene_8,
scene_9,
scene_10.
Rf scene status (enum)
RF control command for scene status. Value can be found in the published state on the
rf_scene_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
ok,
error.
Action (enum)
Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the
action property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
scene_1,
scene_2,
scene_3,
scene_4,
scene_5,
scene_6,
scene_7,
scene_8,
scene_9,
scene_10.