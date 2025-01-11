BOX ERC2201-Z

ModelERC2201-Z
VendorBOX
DescriptionWireless controller
Exposesswitch (state), record_rf, clear_rf, rf_status, record_scene, clear_scene, rf_scene_status, action
PictureBOX ERC2201-Z

Exposes

Switch

The current state of this switch is in the published state under the state property (value is ON or OFF). To control this switch publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "ON"}, {"state": "OFF"} or {"state": "TOGGLE"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value.

Record rf (enum)

Record RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the record_rf property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"record_rf": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: record.

Clear rf (enum)

Clear RF control. Value can be found in the published state on the clear_rf property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_rf": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: clear.

Rf status (enum)

RF control status. Value can be found in the published state on the rf_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: ok, error.

Record scene (enum)

Record RF for scene. Value can be found in the published state on the record_scene property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"record_scene": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: scene_1, scene_2, scene_3, scene_4, scene_5, scene_6, scene_7, scene_8, scene_9, scene_10.

Clear scene (enum)

Clear RF for scene. Value can be found in the published state on the clear_scene property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"clear_scene": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: scene_1, scene_2, scene_3, scene_4, scene_5, scene_6, scene_7, scene_8, scene_9, scene_10.

Rf scene status (enum)

RF control command for scene status. Value can be found in the published state on the rf_scene_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: ok, error.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: scene_1, scene_2, scene_3, scene_4, scene_5, scene_6, scene_7, scene_8, scene_9, scene_10.