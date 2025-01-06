Nova Digital EPJ-ZB
|Model
|EPJ-ZB
|Vendor
|Nova Digital
|Description
|Smart sliding window pusher
|Exposes
|battery, cover (state, position), charge_state, manual_mode, fault, countdown, motor_direction, mode, fixed_window_sash, window_detection
|Picture
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Cover
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": "OPEN"},
{"state": "CLOSE"},
{"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Charge state (binary)
Value can be found in the published state on the
charge_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
true charge state is ON, if
false OFF.
Manual mode (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
manual_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"manual_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Enable,
Disable.
Fault (enum)
Motor Fault. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Normal,
None,
Fault.
Countdown (numeric)
Motor timeout. Value can be found in the published state on the
countdown property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
10 and the maximum value is
90. The unit of this value is
s.
Motor direction (enum)
Pusher install side. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Left Side,
Right Side.
Mode (enum)
Slow stop mode. Value can be found in the published state on the
mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Enable,
Disable.
Fixed window sash (enum)
Button position. Value can be found in the published state on the
fixed_window_sash property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"fixed_window_sash": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
Up,
Down.
Window detection (enum)
Window detection status. Value can be found in the published state on the
window_detection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
Opened,
Closed,
Pending.