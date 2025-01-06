Nova Digital EPJ-ZB

Model EPJ-ZB Vendor Nova Digital Description Smart sliding window pusher Exposes battery, cover (state, position), charge_state, manual_mode, fault, countdown, motor_direction, mode, fixed_window_sash, window_detection Picture

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"} , {"state": "CLOSE"} , {"state": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Value can be found in the published state on the charge_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true charge state is ON, if false OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the manual_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Enable , Disable .

Motor Fault. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: Normal , None , Fault .

Motor timeout. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 90 . The unit of this value is s .

Pusher install side. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Left Side , Right Side .

Slow stop mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Enable , Disable .

Button position. Value can be found in the published state on the fixed_window_sash property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fixed_window_sash": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: Up , Down .