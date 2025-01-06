Nova Digital EPJ-ZB

ModelEPJ-ZB
VendorNova Digital
DescriptionSmart sliding window pusher
Exposesbattery, cover (state, position), charge_state, manual_mode, fault, countdown, motor_direction, mode, fixed_window_sash, window_detection
PictureNova Digital EPJ-ZB

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Cover

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": "OPEN"}, {"state": "CLOSE"}, {"state": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Charge state (binary)

Value can be found in the published state on the charge_state property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals true charge state is ON, if false OFF.

Manual mode (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the manual_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"manual_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: Enable, Disable.

Fault (enum)

Motor Fault. Value can be found in the published state on the fault property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: Normal, None, Fault.

Countdown (numeric)

Motor timeout. Value can be found in the published state on the countdown property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"countdown": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 90. The unit of this value is s.

Motor direction (enum)

Pusher install side. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_direction property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_direction": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: Left Side, Right Side.

Mode (enum)

Slow stop mode. Value can be found in the published state on the mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: Enable, Disable.

Fixed window sash (enum)

Button position. Value can be found in the published state on the fixed_window_sash property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"fixed_window_sash": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: Up, Down.

Window detection (enum)

Window detection status. Value can be found in the published state on the window_detection property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: Opened, Closed, Pending.