Ekaza EKAT-T304Z
|Model
|EKAT-T304Z
|Vendor
|Ekaza
|Description
|Universal smart IR remote control
|Exposes
|learn_ir_code, learned_ir_code, ir_code_to_send
|Picture
Exposes
Learn ir code (binary)
Turn on to learn new IR code. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"learn_ir_code": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON learn ir code is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Learned ir code (text)
The IR code learned by device. Value can be found in the published state on the
learned_ir_code property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value.
Ir code to send (text)
The IR code to send by device. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"ir_code_to_send": NEW_VALUE}.