Custom devices (DiY) EFR32MG21.Router.2
|Model
|EFR32MG21.Router.2
|Vendor
|Custom devices (DiY)
|Description
|EFR32MG21 router
|Exposes
|linkquality
|Picture
Notes
LED status
RED LED off = No network RED LED blink = Connecting to the network RED LED on = Joined to the network
Pairing
- Power on
- Press BOOT for 5 seconds until the RED LED flashes.
- Coordinator allows access to the network.
- If the RED LED is always on, then the router has joined the network successfully.
Firmware
Firmware can be used with Sonoff Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus–ZBDongle-E and easyiot Zigbee 3.0 USB dongle.
Link: https://github.com/xsp1989/zigbeeFirmware/tree/master/firmware/Zigbee3.0_Dongle-NoSigned/RouterForDongle
Exposes
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.