Custom devices (DiY) EFR32MG21.Router.1

Model EFR32MG21.Router.1 Vendor Custom devices (DiY) Description EFR32MG21 Zigbee bridge router

RED LED off = No network RED LED blink = Connecting to the network RED LED on = Joined to the network

Power on Press BOOT for 5 seconds until the RED LED flashes. Coordinator allows access to the network. If the RED LED is always on, then the router has joined the network successfully.

Firmware can be used with Sonoff Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus–ZBDongle-E and easyiot Zigbee 3.0 USB dongle.

Link: https://github.com/xsp1989/zigbeeFirmware/tree/master/firmware/Zigbee3.0_Dongle-NoSigned/RouterForDongle