Custom devices (DiY) EFR32MG21.Router.1

ModelEFR32MG21.Router.1
VendorCustom devices (DiY)
DescriptionEFR32MG21 Zigbee bridge router
Exposeslinkquality
PictureCustom devices (DiY) EFR32MG21.Router.1

Notes

LED status

RED LED off = No network RED LED blink = Connecting to the network RED LED on = Joined to the network

Pairing

  1. Power on
  2. Press BOOT for 5 seconds until the RED LED flashes.
  3. Coordinator allows access to the network.
  4. If the RED LED is always on, then the router has joined the network successfully.

Firmware

Firmware can be used with Sonoff Zigbee 3.0 USB Dongle Plus–ZBDongle-E and easyiot Zigbee 3.0 USB dongle.

Link: https://github.com/xsp1989/zigbeeFirmware/tree/master/firmware/Zigbee3.0_Dongle-NoSigned/RouterForDongle

Exposes

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.