Schneider Electric EER53000
|Model
|EER53000
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Wiser radiator thermostat (VACT)
|Exposes
|battery, keypad_lockout, calibrate_valve, valve_calibration_status, zone_mode, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand), linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
This device by default only pairs to Wiser Gateways when the set button is pressed, to let it join normal HA gateways (like what Zigbee2MQTT uses) hold the set button down for 5 seconds, and release.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Keypad_lockout (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
lock1 keypad_lockout is ON, if
unlock OFF.
Calibrate_valve (binary)
Calibrates valve on next wakeup. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibrate_valve property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibrate_valve": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
calibrate calibrate_valve is ON, if
idle OFF.
Valve_calibration_status (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_calibration_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
ongoing,
successful,
uncalibrated,
failed_e1,
failed_e2,
failed_e3.
Zone_mode (enum)
Icon shown on device displays. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zone_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
energy_saver,
holiday.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
pi_heating_demand.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": VALUE}where
VALUEis the % between
0and
100. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"pi_heating_demand": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-12.8and the maximum value is
12.7with a step size of
0.1.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.