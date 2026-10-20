Schneider Electric EER53000

ModelEER53000
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionWiser radiator thermostat (VACT)
Exposesbattery, keypad_lockout, calibrate_valve, valve_calibration_status, zone_mode, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand)
PictureSchneider Electric EER53000

Notes

Pairing

By default, this device only pairs with Wiser gateways when the "set" button is pressed. To make it join a standard Zigbee HA coordinator (such as the one Zigbee2MQTT uses):

  1. Reset the device by holding the "res" button for about 8 seconds, until the green LED starts flashing.
  2. Wait until the green and red LEDs both stay on.
  3. Press the "set" button. Both LEDs flash until the device is paired.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Keypad lockout (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals lock1 keypad lockout is ON, if unlock OFF.

Calibrate valve (binary)

Calibrates valve on next wakeup. Value can be found in the published state on the calibrate_valve property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibrate_valve": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals calibrate calibrate valve is ON, if idle OFF.

Valve calibration status (enum)

Value can be found in the published state on the valve_calibration_status property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: ongoing, successful, uncalibrated, failed_e1, failed_e2, failed_e3.

Zone mode (enum)

Icon shown on device displays. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: manual, schedule, energy_saver, holiday.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 30. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing (/set) this attribute is not possible. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -12.8 and the maximum value is 12.7 with a step size of 0.1.