# Schneider Electric EER53000

Model EER53000 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser radiator thermostat (VACT) Exposes battery, keypad_lockout, calibrate_valve, valve_calibration_status, zone_mode, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand), linkquality Picture

This device by default only pairs to Wiser Gateways when the set button is pressed, to let it join normal HA gateways (like what Zigbee2MQTT uses) hold the set button down for 5 seconds, and release.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals lock1 keypad_lockout is ON, if unlock OFF.

Calibrates valve on next wakeup. Value can be found in the published state on the calibrate_valve property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibrate_valve": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals calibrate calibrate_valve is ON, if idle OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the valve_calibration_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: ongoing , successful , uncalibrated , failed_e1 , failed_e2 , failed_e3 .

Icon shown on device displays. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: manual , schedule , energy_saver , holiday .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , pi_heating_demand .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 30 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""} .

pi_heating_demand : Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pi_heating_demand": VALUE} where VALUE is the % between 0 and 100 . To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"pi_heating_demand": ""} .

local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature_calibration : Offset to be used in the local_temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}. The minimal value is -12.8 and the maximum value is 12.7 with a step size of 0.1 .