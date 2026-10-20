Schneider Electric EER53000
|Model
|EER53000
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Wiser radiator thermostat (VACT)
|Exposes
|battery, keypad_lockout, calibrate_valve, valve_calibration_status, zone_mode, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand)
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
By default, this device only pairs with Wiser gateways when the "set" button is pressed. To make it join a standard Zigbee HA coordinator (such as the one Zigbee2MQTT uses):
- Reset the device by holding the "res" button for about 8 seconds, until the green LED starts flashing.
- Wait until the green and red LEDs both stay on.
- Press the "set" button. Both LEDs flash until the device is paired.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Keypad lockout (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
keypad_lockout property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
lock1 keypad lockout is ON, if
unlock OFF.
Calibrate valve (binary)
Calibrates valve on next wakeup. Value can be found in the published state on the
calibrate_valve property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"calibrate_valve": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
calibrate calibrate valve is ON, if
idle OFF.
Valve calibration status (enum)
Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_calibration_status property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
ongoing,
successful,
uncalibrated,
failed_e1,
failed_e2,
failed_e3.
Zone mode (enum)
Icon shown on device displays. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zone_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
energy_saver,
holiday.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
pi_heating_demand.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
30. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
pi_heating_demand: Position of the valve (= demanded heat) where 0% is fully closed and 100% is fully open. Writing (
/set) this attribute is not possible. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-12.8and the maximum value is
12.7with a step size of
0.1.