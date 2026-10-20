Schneider Electric EER53000

Model EER53000 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser radiator thermostat (VACT) Exposes battery, keypad_lockout, calibrate_valve, valve_calibration_status, zone_mode, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, pi_heating_demand) Picture

By default, this device only pairs with Wiser gateways when the "set" button is pressed. To make it join a standard Zigbee HA coordinator (such as the one Zigbee2MQTT uses):

Reset the device by holding the "res" button for about 8 seconds, until the green LED starts flashing. Wait until the green and red LEDs both stay on. Press the "set" button. Both LEDs flash until the device is paired.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the keypad_lockout property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"keypad_lockout": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals lock1 keypad lockout is ON, if unlock OFF.

Calibrates valve on next wakeup. Value can be found in the published state on the calibrate_valve property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"calibrate_valve": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals calibrate calibrate valve is ON, if idle OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the valve_calibration_status property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: ongoing , successful , uncalibrated , failed_e1 , failed_e2 , failed_e3 .

Icon shown on device displays. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_mode property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: manual , schedule , energy_saver , holiday .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , pi_heating_demand .