Schneider Electric EER51000

ModelEER51000
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionWiser thermostat (RTS)
Exposesbattery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature), zone_mode, linkquality
Notes

Pairing

This device by default only pairs to Wiser Gateways when the set button is pressed, to let it join normal HA gateways (like what Zigbee2MQTT uses) hold the set button down for 5 seconds, and release.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of 0 and with a with a maximum value of 3

  • temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature.

  • occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 30. To read send a message to zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.

Zone_mode (enum)

Icon shown on device displays. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: manual, schedule, energy_saver, holiday.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.