Schneider Electric EER51000
|Model
|EER51000
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Wiser thermostat (RTS)
|Exposes
|battery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature), zone_mode, linkquality
|Picture
Notes
Pairing
This device by default only pairs to Wiser Gateways when the set button is pressed, to let it join normal HA gateways (like what Zigbee2MQTT uses) hold the set button down for 5 seconds, and release.
Options
How to use device type specific configuration
temperature_precision: Number of digits after decimal point for temperature, takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number with a minimum value of
0and with a with a maximum value of
3
temperature_calibration: Calibrates the temperature value (absolute offset), takes into effect on next report of device. The value must be a number.
Exposes
Battery (numeric)
Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the
battery property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
occupied_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature.
occupied_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
7and
30. To read send a message to
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/getwith payload
{"occupied_heating_setpoint": ""}.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
Zone_mode (enum)
Icon shown on device displays. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zone_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
manual,
schedule,
energy_saver,
holiday.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.