Schneider Electric EER51000

Model EER51000 Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser thermostat (RTS) Exposes battery, climate (occupied_heating_setpoint, local_temperature), zone_mode Picture

This device by default only pairs to Wiser Gateways when the set button is pressed, to let it join normal HA gateways (like what Zigbee2MQTT uses) hold the set button down for 5 seconds, and release.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

This climate device supports the following features: occupied_heating_setpoint , local_temperature .

occupied_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"occupied_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 7 and 30 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic with payload where is the °C between and . Reading ( ) this attribute is not possible. local_temperature : Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.