EcoDim ED-10014

Model ED-10014 Vendor EcoDim Description Zigbee 8 button wall switch - white Exposes battery, action Picture

Hold left upper and right upper button for approx. 5 seconds The LED turn on green Then press on any of those two buttons 5 times quickly.

Bring Zigbee2MQTT into pairing mode. Hold left upper and right upper button for approx. 5 seconds When green light turns on press any of those 2 buttons one. The light should start flashing once per second. successful coupling is indicated by 5 quick flashes.

In some situations, the switch stops working after other switches have joined or the switch beeing reconfigurated. You press a button and get an error in Z2M similar to:

"zh:ember: Failed to register group '32643' in multicast table with status=INVALID_STATE."

Those switches have the capability to build groups on their own and directly connect to ZigBee devices. If that happens it seems that they generate a random group number and pass this to Z2M when a button is pressed. Z2M doesnt know the group and raises the error.

Edit configuration.yaml of Z2M and add a group at the end of file. The file may have looked like:

groups: "0": friendly_name: Some Group

After getting the error, add a setting for the group. The changed section looks like:

groups: "0": friendly_name: Some Group "32643": friendly_name: EcoDim Switch 1 Group

Save the file and restart Z2M. If you now press the buttons, there must not be an error amymore.

How to use device type specific configuration

simulated_brightness : Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:

simulated_brightness : delta : 20 interval : 200

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .