EcoDim ED-10010

ModelED-10010
VendorEcoDim
DescriptionZigbee 2 button wall switch - white
Exposesbattery, action
PictureEcoDim ED-10010

Pairing

Factory reset and disconnect from any other network

  1. Hold left and right button for approx. 5 seconds
  2. The LED turn on green
  3. Then press on any of those two buttons 5 times quickly.

Pairing with new network

  1. Bring Zigbee2MQTT into pairing mode.
  2. Hold left and right button for approx. 5 seconds
  3. When green light turns on press any of those 2 buttons one.
  4. The light should start flashing once per second.
  5. Successful coupling is indicated by 5 quick flaashes.

Options

How to use device type specific configuration

  • simulated_brightness: Simulate a brightness value. If this device provides a brightness_move_up or brightness_move_down action it is possible to specify the update interval and delta. The action_brightness_delta indicates the delta for each interval. Example:
simulated_brightness:
  delta: 20 # delta per interval, default = 20
  interval: 200 # interval in milliseconds, default = 200

Exposes

Battery (numeric)

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: on, off, brightness_move_up, brightness_move_down, brightness_stop.