ENGO ECB62-ZB
|Model
|ECB62-ZB
|Vendor
|ENGO
|Description
|Control box for underfloor heating system
|Exposes
|pump_delay_time, zone_1, zone_2, zone_3, zone_4, zone_5, zone_6, zone_a, zone_b, boiler_state, pump_state, zone_1_linked, zone_2_linked, zone_3_linked, zone_4_linked, zone_5_linked, zone_6_linked, zone_a_name, zone_b_name, zone_1_name, zone_2_name, zone_3_name, zone_4_name, zone_5_name, zone_6_name
|Picture
Exposes
Pump delay time (enum)
Pump shutdown delay. Value can be found in the published state on the
pump_delay_time property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"pump_delay_time": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
OFF,
3_min,
5_min,
15_min.
Zone 1 (binary)
Zigbee zone 1 heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone 1 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone 2 (binary)
Zigbee zone 2 heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone 2 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone 3 (binary)
Zigbee zone 3 heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_3 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone 3 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone 4 (binary)
Zigbee zone 4 heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_4 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone 4 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone 5 (binary)
Zigbee zone 5 heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_5 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone 5 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone 6 (binary)
Zigbee zone 6 heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_6 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone 6 is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone a (binary)
Wired zone A heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_a property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone a is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone b (binary)
Wired zone B heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_b property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone b is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Boiler state (binary)
Boiler output. Value can be found in the published state on the
boiler_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON boiler state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Pump state (binary)
Pump output. Value can be found in the published state on the
pump_state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON pump state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone 1 linked (binary)
Zone 1 thermostat connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_1_linked property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone 1 linked is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone 2 linked (binary)
Zone 2 thermostat connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_2_linked property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone 2 linked is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone 3 linked (binary)
Zone 3 thermostat connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_3_linked property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone 3 linked is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone 4 linked (binary)
Zone 4 thermostat connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_4_linked property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone 4 linked is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone 5 linked (binary)
Zone 5 thermostat connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_5_linked property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone 5 linked is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone 6 linked (binary)
Zone 6 thermostat connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_6_linked property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON zone 6 linked is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Zone a name (text)
Custom name for wired zone A. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_a_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zone_a_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Zone b name (text)
Custom name for wired zone B. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_b_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zone_b_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Zone 1 name (text)
Custom name for zigbee zone 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_1_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zone_1_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Zone 2 name (text)
Custom name for zigbee zone 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_2_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zone_2_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Zone 3 name (text)
Custom name for zigbee zone 3. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_3_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zone_3_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Zone 4 name (text)
Custom name for zigbee zone 4. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_4_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zone_4_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Zone 5 name (text)
Custom name for zigbee zone 5. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_5_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zone_5_name": NEW_VALUE}.
Zone 6 name (text)
Custom name for zigbee zone 6. Value can be found in the published state on the
zone_6_name property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"zone_6_name": NEW_VALUE}.