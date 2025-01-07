ENGO ECB62-ZB

Model ECB62-ZB Vendor ENGO Description Control box for underfloor heating system Exposes pump_delay_time, zone_1, zone_2, zone_3, zone_4, zone_5, zone_6, zone_a, zone_b, boiler_state, pump_state, zone_1_linked, zone_2_linked, zone_3_linked, zone_4_linked, zone_5_linked, zone_6_linked, zone_a_name, zone_b_name, zone_1_name, zone_2_name, zone_3_name, zone_4_name, zone_5_name, zone_6_name Picture

Pump shutdown delay. Value can be found in the published state on the pump_delay_time property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"pump_delay_time": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OFF , 3_min , 5_min , 15_min .

Zigbee zone 1 heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone 1 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zigbee zone 2 heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone 2 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zigbee zone 3 heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_3 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone 3 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zigbee zone 4 heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_4 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone 4 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zigbee zone 5 heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_5 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone 5 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zigbee zone 6 heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_6 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone 6 is ON, if OFF OFF.

Wired zone A heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_a property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone a is ON, if OFF OFF.

Wired zone B heat demand. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_b property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone b is ON, if OFF OFF.

Boiler output. Value can be found in the published state on the boiler_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON boiler state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Pump output. Value can be found in the published state on the pump_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON pump state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zone 1 thermostat connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_1_linked property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone 1 linked is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zone 2 thermostat connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_2_linked property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone 2 linked is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zone 3 thermostat connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_3_linked property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone 3 linked is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zone 4 thermostat connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_4_linked property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone 4 linked is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zone 5 thermostat connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_5_linked property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone 5 linked is ON, if OFF OFF.

Zone 6 thermostat connection status. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_6_linked property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON zone 6 linked is ON, if OFF OFF.

Custom name for wired zone A. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_a_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_a_name": NEW_VALUE} .

Custom name for wired zone B. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_b_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_b_name": NEW_VALUE} .

Custom name for zigbee zone 1. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_1_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_1_name": NEW_VALUE} .

Custom name for zigbee zone 2. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_2_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_2_name": NEW_VALUE} .

Custom name for zigbee zone 3. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_3_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_3_name": NEW_VALUE} .

Custom name for zigbee zone 4. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_4_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_4_name": NEW_VALUE} .

Custom name for zigbee zone 5. Value can be found in the published state on the zone_5_name property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"zone_5_name": NEW_VALUE} .