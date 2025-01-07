Nous E9
|Model
|E9
|Vendor
|Nous
|Description
|Zigbee gas sensor
|Exposes
|gas, preheat, fault_alarm, lifecycle
|Picture
Exposes
Gas (binary)
Gas detection state (ON = Gas detected). Value can be found in the published state on the
gas property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON gas is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Preheat (binary)
Sensor is preheating. Value can be found in the published state on the
preheat property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON preheat is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Fault alarm (binary)
Sensor fault detected. Value can be found in the published state on the
fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. If value equals
ON fault alarm is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Lifecycle (numeric)
Sensor life remaining. Value can be found in the published state on the
lifecycle property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The unit of this value is
%.