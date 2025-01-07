Model E9 Vendor Nous Description Zigbee gas sensor Exposes gas, preheat, fault_alarm, lifecycle Picture

Gas detection state (ON = Gas detected). Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

Sensor is preheating. Value can be found in the published state on the preheat property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON preheat is ON, if OFF OFF.

Sensor fault detected. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals ON fault alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.