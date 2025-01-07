Nous E9

ModelE9
VendorNous
DescriptionZigbee gas sensor
Exposesgas, preheat, fault_alarm, lifecycle
PictureNous E9

Exposes

Gas (binary)

Gas detection state (ON = Gas detected). Value can be found in the published state on the gas property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON gas is ON, if OFF OFF.

Preheat (binary)

Sensor is preheating. Value can be found in the published state on the preheat property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON preheat is ON, if OFF OFF.

Fault alarm (binary)

Sensor fault detected. Value can be found in the published state on the fault_alarm property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. If value equals ON fault alarm is ON, if OFF OFF.

Lifecycle (numeric)

Sensor life remaining. Value can be found in the published state on the lifecycle property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The unit of this value is %.