Zigbee2MQTT

Schneider Electric E8334RWMZB

ModelE8334RWMZB
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionWiser AvatarOn 4K Freelocate
Exposesindicator_luminance_level, indicator_color, linkquality
PictureSchneider Electric E8334RWMZB

Exposes

Indicator luminance level (enum)

Set indicator luminance Level. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_luminance_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_luminance_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_luminance_level": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 0, 20, 40, 60, 80, 100.

Indicator color (enum)

Set indicator color. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_color property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_color": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: white, blue.

Linkquality (numeric)

Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the linkquality property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 255. The unit of this value is lqi.