# Schneider Electric E8334RWMZB

Model E8334RWMZB Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser AvatarOn 4K Freelocate Exposes indicator_luminance_level, indicator_color, linkquality Picture

# Indicator luminance level (enum)

Set indicator luminance Level. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_luminance_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_luminance_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_luminance_level": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0 , 20 , 40 , 60 , 80 , 100 .

# Indicator color (enum)

Set indicator color. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_color property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_color": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_color": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: white , blue .