Schneider Electric E8334RWMZB
|Model
|E8334RWMZB
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Wiser AvatarOn 4K Freelocate
|Exposes
|indicator_luminance_level, indicator_color, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Indicator luminance level (enum)
Set indicator luminance Level. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_luminance_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_luminance_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_luminance_level": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
20,
40,
60,
80,
100.
Indicator color (enum)
Set indicator color. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_color property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_color": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
white,
blue.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.