Schneider Electric E8332SCN300ZB
|Model
|E8332SCN300ZB
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Wiser AvatarOn 2G curtain switch
|Exposes
|indicator_luminance_level, indicator_color, indicator_mode, state, position, transition, motor_type_1, motor_type_2, curtain_status_1, curtain_status_2, linkquality
|Picture
Exposes
Indicator luminance level (enum)
Set indicator luminance Level. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_luminance_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_luminance_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_luminance_level": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
20,
40,
60,
80,
100.
Indicator color (enum)
Set indicator color. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_color property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_color": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
white,
blue.
Indicator mode (enum)
Set indicator mode for switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
reverse_with_load,
consistent_with_load,
always_off,
always_on.
State (enum, l1 endpoint)
State of the curtain. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
OPEN,
CLOSE,
STOP.
State (enum, l2 endpoint)
State of the curtain. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
OPEN,
CLOSE,
STOP.
Position (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Position of the curtain. Value can be found in the published state on the
position_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"position_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Position (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Position of the curtain. Value can be found in the published state on the
position_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"position_l2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Transition (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Transition time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
transition_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"transition_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"transition_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
s.
Transition (numeric, l2 endpoint)
Transition time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
transition_l2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"transition_l2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"transition_l2": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
s.
Motor type 1 (enum)
Set motor type for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_type_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motor_type_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_type_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ac_motor,
pulse_motor.
Motor type 2 (enum)
Set motor type for channel 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_type_2 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motor_type_2": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_type_2": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ac_motor,
pulse_motor.
Curtain status 1 (enum)
Set curtain status for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_status_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
stop,
opening,
closing.
Curtain status 2 (enum)
Set curtain status for channel 2. Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_status_2 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
stop,
opening,
closing.
Linkquality (numeric)
Link quality (signal strength). Value can be found in the published state on the
linkquality property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
255. The unit of this value is
lqi.