# Schneider Electric E8332SCN300ZB

Model E8332SCN300ZB Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser AvatarOn 2G curtain switch Exposes indicator_luminance_level, indicator_color, indicator_mode, state, position, transition, motor_type_1, motor_type_2, curtain_status_1, curtain_status_2, linkquality Picture

# Indicator luminance level (enum)

Set indicator luminance Level. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_luminance_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_luminance_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_luminance_level": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0 , 20 , 40 , 60 , 80 , 100 .

# Indicator color (enum)

Set indicator color. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_color property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_color": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_color": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: white , blue .

# Indicator mode (enum)

Set indicator mode for switch. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: reverse_with_load , consistent_with_load , always_off , always_on .

# State (enum, l1 endpoint)

State of the curtain. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OPEN , CLOSE , STOP .

# State (enum, l2 endpoint)

State of the curtain. Value will not be published in the state. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: OPEN , CLOSE , STOP .

# Position (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Position of the curtain. Value can be found in the published state on the position_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"position_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Position (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Position of the curtain. Value can be found in the published state on the position_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"position_l2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

# Transition (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Transition time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the transition_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"transition_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"transition_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is s .

# Transition (numeric, l2 endpoint)

Transition time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the transition_l2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"transition_l2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"transition_l2": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is s .

# Motor type 1 (enum)

Set motor type for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_type_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_type_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_type_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ac_motor , pulse_motor .

# Motor type 2 (enum)

Set motor type for channel 2. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_type_2 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_type_2": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_type_2": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ac_motor , pulse_motor .

# Curtain status 1 (enum)

Set curtain status for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_status_1 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: stop , opening , closing .

# Curtain status 2 (enum)

Set curtain status for channel 2. Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_status_2 property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: stop , opening , closing .