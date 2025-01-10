Schneider Electric E8332RWMZB

ModelE8332RWMZB
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionWiser AvatarOn 2K Freelocate
Exposesindicator_luminance_level, indicator_color, action
PictureSchneider Electric E8332RWMZB

Exposes

Indicator luminance level (enum)

Set indicator luminance Level. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_luminance_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_luminance_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_luminance_level": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 0, 20, 40, 60, 80, 100.

Indicator color (enum)

Set indicator color. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_color property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_color": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: white, blue.

Action (enum)

Triggered action (e.g. a button click). Value can be found in the published state on the action property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: key1, key2.