Schneider Electric E8331SCN200ZB

Model E8331SCN200ZB Vendor Schneider Electric Description Wiser AvatarOn 1G curtain switch Exposes indicator_luminance_level, indicator_color, indicator_mode, cover (state, position), transition, motor_type_1, curtain_status_1 Picture

Set indicator luminance Level. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_luminance_level property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_luminance_level": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_luminance_level": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: 0 , 20 , 40 , 60 , 80 , 100 .

Set indicator color. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_color property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_color": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_color": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: white , blue .

Set indicator mode for switch. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: reverse_with_load , consistent_with_load , always_off , always_on .

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is OPEN or CLOSE ). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "OPEN"} , {"state_l1": "CLOSE"} , {"state_l1": "STOP"} . It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_l1": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100 .

Transition time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the transition_l1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"transition_l1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"transition_l1": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 300 . The unit of this value is s .

Set motor type for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_type_1 property. To read ( /get ) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_type_1": ""} . To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_type_1": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: ac_motor , pulse_motor .