Schneider Electric E8331SCN200ZB
|Model
|E8331SCN200ZB
|Vendor
|Schneider Electric
|Description
|Wiser AvatarOn 1G curtain switch
|Exposes
|indicator_luminance_level, indicator_color, indicator_mode, cover (state, position), transition, motor_type_1, curtain_status_1
|Picture
Exposes
Indicator luminance level (enum)
Set indicator luminance Level. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_luminance_level property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_luminance_level": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_luminance_level": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
0,
20,
40,
60,
80,
100.
Indicator color (enum)
Set indicator color. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_color property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_color": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
white,
blue.
Indicator mode (enum)
Set indicator mode for switch. Value can be found in the published state on the
indicator_mode property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"indicator_mode": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
reverse_with_load,
consistent_with_load,
always_off,
always_on.
Cover (l1 endpoint)
The current state of this cover is in the published state under the
state_l1 property (value is
OPEN or
CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state_l1": "OPEN"},
{"state_l1": "CLOSE"},
{"state_l1": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"position_l1": VALUE} where
VALUE is a number between
0 and
100.
Transition (numeric, l1 endpoint)
Transition time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the
transition_l1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"transition_l1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"transition_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
300. The unit of this value is
s.
Motor type 1 (enum)
Set motor type for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
motor_type_1 property. To read (
/get) the value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload
{"motor_type_1": ""}. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"motor_type_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
ac_motor,
pulse_motor.
Curtain status 1 (enum)
Set curtain status for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the
curtain_status_1 property. It's not possible to read (
/get) or write (
/set) this value. The possible values are:
stop,
opening,
closing.