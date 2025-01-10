Schneider Electric E8331SCN200ZB

ModelE8331SCN200ZB
VendorSchneider Electric
DescriptionWiser AvatarOn 1G curtain switch
Exposesindicator_luminance_level, indicator_color, indicator_mode, cover (state, position), transition, motor_type_1, curtain_status_1
PictureSchneider Electric E8331SCN200ZB

Exposes

Indicator luminance level (enum)

Set indicator luminance Level. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_luminance_level property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_luminance_level": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_luminance_level": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: 0, 20, 40, 60, 80, 100.

Indicator color (enum)

Set indicator color. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_color property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_color": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_color": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: white, blue.

Indicator mode (enum)

Set indicator mode for switch. Value can be found in the published state on the indicator_mode property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"indicator_mode": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"indicator_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: reverse_with_load, consistent_with_load, always_off, always_on.

Cover (l1 endpoint)

The current state of this cover is in the published state under the state_l1 property (value is OPEN or CLOSE). To control this cover publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state_l1": "OPEN"}, {"state_l1": "CLOSE"}, {"state_l1": "STOP"}. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To change the position publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"position_l1": VALUE} where VALUE is a number between 0 and 100.

Transition (numeric, l1 endpoint)

Transition time in seconds. Value can be found in the published state on the transition_l1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"transition_l1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"transition_l1": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 300. The unit of this value is s.

Motor type 1 (enum)

Set motor type for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the motor_type_1 property. To read (/get) the value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/get with payload {"motor_type_1": ""}. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"motor_type_1": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: ac_motor, pulse_motor.

Curtain status 1 (enum)

Set curtain status for channel 1. Value can be found in the published state on the curtain_status_1 property. It's not possible to read (/get) or write (/set) this value. The possible values are: stop, opening, closing.