Model E8 Vendor Nous Description Smoke sensor Exposes smoke, tamper, battery_low, linkquality Picture

Indicates whether the device detected smoke. Value can be found in the published state on the smoke property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true smoke is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery low is ON, if false OFF.