Sengled E2D-G73

Model E2D-G73 Vendor Sengled Description Smart window and door sensor G2 Exposes contact, battery_low, battery, voltage, tamper, linkquality Picture

Use a paperclip to press the reset button on the bottom of the device and hold it for four to eight seconds, then release it. The LED indicator light will flash twice in red to indicate the device is entering pairing mode. It will flash again when successfully paired.

This device supports OTA updates, for more information see OTA updates.

Indicates if the contact is closed (= true) or open (= false). Value can be found in the published state on the contact property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals false contact is ON, if true OFF.

Indicates if the battery of this device is almost empty. Value can be found in the published state on the battery_low property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true battery_low is ON, if false OFF.

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported.. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Voltage of the battery in millivolts. Value can be found in the published state on the voltage property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The unit of this value is mV .

Indicates whether the device is tampered. Value can be found in the published state on the tamper property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. If value equals true tamper is ON, if false OFF.