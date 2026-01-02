ENGO E25-BATB

Model E25-BATB Vendor ENGO Description Zigbee Smart Thermostat Wireless Exposes state, climate (current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, system_mode, running_state, preset), max_temperature, min_temperature, battery, child_lock, backlight_brightness, control_type, delta_t_rcwc_alg, device_pair_state, frost_set, valve_protection, schedule_monday, schedule_tuesday, schedule_wednesday, schedule_thursday, schedule_friday, schedule_saturday, schedule_sunday, trv_work_state, trv_frost_protection, trv_latest_firmware, trv_firmware Picture

Turn the thermostat ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

This climate device supports the following features: current_heating_setpoint , local_temperature , local_temperature_calibration , system_mode , running_state , preset .

current_heating_setpoint : Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35 . Reading ( /get ) this attribute is not possible.

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35 . The unit of this value is °C .

Remaining battery in %, can take up to 24 hours before reported. Value can be found in the published state on the battery property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Value can be found in the published state on the backlight_brightness property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight_brightness": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 10 and the maximum value is 100 . The unit of this value is % .

Type of device controlled: Any for heating machines, histeresis only for cooling (non-invertor ACs). Value can be found in the published state on the control_type property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"control_type": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: TPI_UFH , TPI_RAD , TPI_ELE , HIS_02 , HIS_04 , HIS_08 , HIS_12 , HIS_16 , HIS_20 , HIS_30 , HIS_40 .

Defines how fast the TRV will react on temperature change. Defaults to 2.0. Value can be found in the published state on the delta_t_rcwc_alg property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"delta_t_rcwc_alg": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 0.5 and the maximum value is 5 . The unit of this value is °C .

Defines paired devices type: None, Commutation Center or TRV. Value can be found in the published state on the device_pair_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value. The possible values are: none , trv .

Defines temperature for frost mode. Defaults to 7.0. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_set property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_set": NEW_VALUE} . The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 17 . The unit of this value is °C .

Prevents valve blockage during long periods of inactivity. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_protection": NEW_VALUE} . The possible values are: off , on , anti_stop .

Schedule for monday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_monday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_monday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for tuesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_tuesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_tuesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for wednesday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_wednesday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_wednesday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for thursday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_thursday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_thursday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for friday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_friday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_friday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for saturday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_saturday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_saturday": NEW_VALUE} .

Schedule for sunday, example: "HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C HH:MM/C". Value can be found in the published state on the schedule_sunday property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"schedule_sunday": NEW_VALUE} .

Shows TRV current state for each TRV. Opened or closed. Value can be found in the published state on the trv_work_state property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.

Enables frost protection for TRVs. Value can be found in the published state on the trv_frost_protection property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) this value. To write ( /set ) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"trv_frost_protection": NEW_VALUE} . If value equals ON tRV Frost Protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Shows TRV latest firmware option. Value can be found in the published state on the trv_latest_firmware property. It's not possible to read ( /get ) or write ( /set ) this value.