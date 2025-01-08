ENGO E25-230

ModelE25-230
VendorENGO
DescriptionSmart thermostat
Exposesstate, climate (system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state, preset), control_algorithm, max_temperature, min_temperature, child_lock, valve_protection, relay_mode, backlight, frost_set
PictureENGO E25-230

Exposes

State (binary)

Turn the thermostat ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the state property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON state is ON, if OFF OFF.

Climate

This climate device supports the following features: system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state, preset.

  • current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE} where VALUE is the °C between 5 and 35. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"system_mode": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: heat, cool. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"preset": VALUE} where VALUE is one of: Manual, Frost. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • running_state: The current running state. Possible values are: idle, heat, cool. Reading (/get) this attribute is not possible.
  • local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is -3.5 and the maximum value is 3.5 with a step size of 0.5.

Control algorithm (enum)

Sets the control algorithim of the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the control_algorithm property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"control_algorithm": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: TPI_UFH, TPI_RAD, TPI_ELE, HIS_04, HIS_08, HIS_12, HIS_16, HIS_20, HIS_30, HIS_40.

Max temperature (numeric)

Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Min temperature (numeric)

Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 35. The unit of this value is °C.

Child lock (binary)

Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the child_lock property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals LOCK child lock is ON, if UNLOCK OFF.

Valve protection (binary)

Enable valve protection. Value can be found in the published state on the valve_protection property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"valve_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals ON valve protection is ON, if OFF OFF.

Relay mode (enum)

Sets the internal relay function. Value can be found in the published state on the relay_mode property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"relay_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are: NO, NC, OFF.

Backlight (numeric)

Set the backlight brightness of the thermostat.. Value can be found in the published state on the backlight property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 0 and the maximum value is 100. The unit of this value is %.

Frost set (numeric)

Set the frost protection temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the frost_set property. It's not possible to read (/get) this value. To write (/set) a value publish a message to topic zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload {"frost_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is 5 and the maximum value is 17. The unit of this value is °C.