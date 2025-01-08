ENGO E25-230
|Model
|E25-230
|Vendor
|ENGO
|Description
|Smart thermostat
|Exposes
|state, climate (system_mode, current_heating_setpoint, local_temperature, local_temperature_calibration, running_state, preset), control_algorithm, max_temperature, min_temperature, child_lock, valve_protection, relay_mode, backlight, frost_set
|Picture
Exposes
State (binary)
Turn the thermostat ON/OFF. Value can be found in the published state on the
state property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"state": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON state is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Climate
This climate device supports the following features:
system_mode,
current_heating_setpoint,
local_temperature,
local_temperature_calibration,
running_state,
preset.
current_heating_setpoint: Temperature setpoint. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"current_heating_setpoint": VALUE}where
VALUEis the °C between
5and
35. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature: Current temperature measured on the device (in °C). Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
system_mode: Mode of this device. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"system_mode": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
heat,
cool. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
preset: Mode of this device (similar to system_mode). To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"preset": VALUE}where
VALUEis one of:
Manual,
Frost. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
running_state: The current running state. Possible values are:
idle,
heat,
cool. Reading (
/get) this attribute is not possible.
local_temperature_calibration: Offset to add/subtract to the local temperature. To control publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/setwith payload
{"local_temperature_calibration": VALUE}.The minimal value is
-3.5and the maximum value is
3.5with a step size of
0.5.
Control algorithm (enum)
Sets the control algorithim of the thermostat. Value can be found in the published state on the
control_algorithm property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"control_algorithm": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
TPI_UFH,
TPI_RAD,
TPI_ELE,
HIS_04,
HIS_08,
HIS_12,
HIS_16,
HIS_20,
HIS_30,
HIS_40.
Max temperature (numeric)
Maximum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
max_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"max_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Min temperature (numeric)
Minimum temperature. Value can be found in the published state on the
min_temperature property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"min_temperature": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
35. The unit of this value is
°C.
Child lock (binary)
Enables/disables physical input on the device. Value can be found in the published state on the
child_lock property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"child_lock": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
LOCK child lock is ON, if
UNLOCK OFF.
Valve protection (binary)
Enable valve protection. Value can be found in the published state on the
valve_protection property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"valve_protection": NEW_VALUE}. If value equals
ON valve protection is ON, if
OFF OFF.
Relay mode (enum)
Sets the internal relay function. Value can be found in the published state on the
relay_mode property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"relay_mode": NEW_VALUE}. The possible values are:
NO,
NC,
OFF.
Backlight (numeric)
Set the backlight brightness of the thermostat.. Value can be found in the published state on the
backlight property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"backlight": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
0 and the maximum value is
100. The unit of this value is
%.
Frost set (numeric)
Set the frost protection temperature.. Value can be found in the published state on the
frost_set property. It's not possible to read (
/get) this value. To write (
/set) a value publish a message to topic
zigbee2mqtt/FRIENDLY_NAME/set with payload
{"frost_set": NEW_VALUE}. The minimal value is
5 and the maximum value is
17. The unit of this value is
°C.